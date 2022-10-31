Read full article on original website
Related
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images. Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2022, in Robstown, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images.
Trump Loses Another Battle To Shield His Tax Returns From House Committee
A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to reconsider a ruling that his tax returns can be disclosed to a House committee. Trump may take the fight next to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the appeals court refused a request to automatically withhold the release of records pending such a challenge.
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
What If Trump Refuses to Testify to Jan 6 Committee?
Allies of the former president have been criminally charged for failing to comply with their January 6 subpoenas.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 Republican nominee
Liz Cheney says 'no one' should vote for 'election deniers' in midterms. Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024. The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep...
New Video: Roger Stone Says Trump Will Get His 'Brains Beat In' If He Runs Again
Republican political operative Roger Stone is seen in new documentary footage threatening to support Donald Trump’s second impeachment and saying the former president would lose if he tried to run again in 2024. “I’m done with this president,” Trump’s longest-serving political adviser says on a phone call in the...
TMZ.com
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else
Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
Senator Tom Cotton brags about ignoring Trump impeachment evidence
In January 2020, the rightwing Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton said he would vote to acquit Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial because despite senators having “heard from 17 witnesses … and received more than 28,000 pages of documents”, Democrats had not presented their case correctly. According...
Analysis: Why Donald Trump is still fighting to keep his tax returns hidden
Former President Donald Trump is fighting to keep the Internal Revenue Service from turning his tax returns over to a Democratic-led House committee. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains what Trump may want to keep from public view.
Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump's tax records
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the release of former President Donald Trump's tax records to a House committee. Roberts stayed the mandate of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which he oversees, on the release of Trump's tax returns to the House ways and means committee.
America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party
Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
SCOTUS Gives Trump Win on Taxes but Revives Lindsey Graham Threat
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a Democratic-led House committee from obtaining years of Trump's federal income tax returns.
Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court
Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax records to House Democrats
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block a congressional committee from accessing his tax records as a long-running legal battle reaches its final stage. Trump, who, unlike other recent presidents, refused to make his tax returns public amid scrutiny of his business...
Roberts temporarily blocks House from obtaining Trump tax returns
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a House committee from obtaining several years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The chief justice ordered the stay to freeze the House Ways and Means Committee’s request for the documents, which Trump has fought for years. The former president on Monday filed an emergency application asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the case after a federal appeals court last week denied Trump’s request to block the release of his tax returns.
NBC New York
Biden Administration to Provide Over $13 Billion in Aid to Help American Families Lower Energy Bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
Clinton: Republicans hypocritical to focus on crime while mocking Pelosi attack
Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton on Thursday called out Republicans for making light of the recent violent assault of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi, saying it’s hypocritical of the party to try and turn the conversation to Democrat policies on crime. “The reaction I’ve...
Comments / 0