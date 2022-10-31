ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Man on house arrest goes on the run after ‘domestic violence incident,’ allegedly steals 4-wheeler, truck, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man on house arrest allegedly went on the run after a domestic violence incident in Randolph County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that on Oct. 27, their electronic house arrest officers were told that another local agency responded to a domestic violence call involving Travis Lane Parsons, who has been on electronic house arrest since June 3.

The agency said Parsons had run away from the home and removed his monitoring device, discarding it around Glovinia Street and Brewer Street.

The EHA officers retrieved the discarded device and sought charges. An order for arrest for felony violation of EHA and a warrant for interference with electronic monitoring device.

Parsons was put on EHA in June for two counts of felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury and second-degree kidnapping.

On Oct. 28, officers received a report on Luck Road and found a green four-wheeler in a ditch. The person who reported this said that sometime overnight, a person abandoned the four-wheeler in the ditch.

A little while later, deputies were informed that a truck had been stolen from a local business. The stolen truck was found by Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Parsons was arrested. He was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He was also charged with two counts of felony larceny and misdemeanor injury to personal property due to the alleged theft of the four-wheeler and the truck. Additional charges could be filed.

He received a total secured bond of $1,002,500.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

