Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks

By John Hendrix
 2 days ago

The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.

The Saints will be without Mark Ingram for the next several weeks, according to a Monday morning report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport . He suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the win over the Raiders, playing just 5 snaps before leaving the game.

#Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, source said, which means he’s likely out 3-4 weeks. Could have been a lot worse for Ingram, who will be back soon.

Dwayne Washington ended up seeing more time with the injury to Ingram, and could be in line for more snaps with him being out. New Orleans leaned a ton on Alvin Kamara, but they're going to have to get some extra help. Jordan Howard and Kirk Merritt are two options on the practice squad. We'll see if Ingram lands on injured reserve or not.

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT., with key names like Cam Akers and Kareem Hunt expected to be on the move. We'll see how the Saints tackle this spot, as they worked out several backs at the beginning of October that included Howard in addition to Jordan Wilkins, Antonio Williams, and A.J. Rose.

Raiders-Saints Coverage From the Week

New Orleans, LA
