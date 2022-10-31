West Virginia man accused of killing, throwing neighbor’s dog over hill pleads guilty
WELLSBURG, W.Va. ( WTRF ) — A West Virginia man was in court Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw the canine over a hill.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WBOY Crime Tracker
Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, Brooke County pleaded guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals.
Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 at 9:35 a.m.
Officials say, Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29.
The family searched for the dog, but they were tipped off on Oct. 6 that Poppy was shot by Sebeck, according to officials.
Officials say that Sebeck admitted to shooting her with a high-powered pellet gun and that he was drinking but didn’t know where Poppy was.Morgantown Police investigating High Street shooting
On Oct. 8, officials say the family found Poppy dead.
Sebeck could face a felony offense that could land him up to five years in prison and fined $1,000 to $5,000.
According to a necropsy report, Poppy died from force trauma.
Some locals gathered outside the courthouse Monday for a peaceful protest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 7