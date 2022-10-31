ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

West Virginia man accused of killing, throwing neighbor’s dog over hill pleads guilty

By John Lynch, Taylor Long
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

WELLSBURG, W.Va. ( WTRF ) — A West Virginia man was in court Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw the canine over a hill.

Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, Brooke County pleaded guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals.

Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 at 9:35 a.m.

Officials say, Poppy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, only 1 1/2 years old, went missing on Sept. 29.

The family searched for the dog, but they were tipped off on Oct. 6 that Poppy was shot by Sebeck, according to officials.

Officials say that Sebeck admitted to shooting her with a high-powered pellet gun and that he was drinking but didn’t know where Poppy was.

Morgantown Police investigating High Street shooting

On Oct. 8, officials say the family found Poppy dead.

Sebeck could face a felony offense that could land him up to five years in prison and fined $1,000 to $5,000.

According to a necropsy report, Poppy died from force trauma.

Some locals gathered outside the courthouse Monday for a peaceful protest.

Comments / 7

Do Right
2d ago

"Could face a felony offense"? Nothing less is acceptable. I hate when people use alcohol as excuse. It might be the reason but it's not an excuse. You know what alcohol does to you. You chose to drink, you're responsible for your actions. That puppy only had one life.

Reply(1)
4
Rachel Dingess
2d ago

I hope he has to spend the 5 year’s in jail and fined the max! Wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the crap beat out of him by someone. I hope he lives in misery!! 😡🤬

Reply
4
Rebecca
2d ago

My heart goes out for Poppy and her family. This beautiful little dog who was young, had a loving family and would not have hurt her killer, deserves justice. 🐾🙏🐾

Reply
2
