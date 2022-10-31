Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Ballot changes
Why in the last couple of elections, I have noticed, have the mail-in ballot return envelopes had different color stripes on them? One party has a red strip and one has a purple stripe. Those are the only two options that I’ve seen. Both or maybe all parties have different colors on them?
Mountain Democrat
Historical characters coming to Shakespeare Club
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Placerville Shakespeare Club offers a unique, enjoyable and engaging program which reflects on the rich and colorful history of El Dorado County. Ladies of the Shakespeare Club dressed in period costume will present character vignettes of selected pioneer women of El Dorado County during the Gold Rush Era and beyond. Accounts will detail some of the experiences, hardships and challenges these women faced and how they endured to shape the future of the county.
Mountain Democrat
Extra Mile Heroes bring ‘vibrancy’
Placerville Mayor Kara Taylor proclaimed Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day and recognized four local residents as Extra Mile Heroes for all the good they do for the community. At last week’s City Council meeting Taylor read the proclamation from the dias, acknowledging the national movement of Extra Mile America and pointing out “that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively ‘go the extra mile.’”
Mountain Democrat
Petty McClintock
Tom McClintock has worn out his welcome in El Dorado County, at least this is my opinion. Since his election he has refused to work on behalf of his constituents — just ask the Mosquito Fire Department, which needed his simple letter of support for a grant to make repairs at Finnon Reservoir. I know firsthand because the state demanded repairs upward of $1 million when Mosquito FD had budgeted only a couple hundred thousand dollars, including using volunteers. They came to me as a supervisor for assistance. I wrangled $350,000 from my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, the USDA Resource Conservation District found a grant around $600,000 and über-citizen Doug Veerkamp pledged to pay the difference out of his own pocket.
Mountain Democrat
Dirty politics
Many Placerville voters recently received a flier smearing City Councilmember Dennis Thomas, who is running for re-election. The flier was funded by Congressman Tom McClintock and promotes three candidates for council (Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough). Its false and misleading statements represent a sad new low in city politics. If they...
Mountain Democrat
Political hit piece
I was shocked at a mailer that was sent out last week in support of Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough for Placerville City Council. While half of the mailer was supporting them, the other half was against another candidate. At the candidate forum at Town Hall on Oct. 5, they stood...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 2
It is with great sadness after 50 years, the Placerville Women’s Club has dissolved its organization due to several reasons. These include the lack of participation due to the pandemic, decrease in membership and inability to sustain our program. We were unable to recruit new members that would be able to keep the club functional. It has become impossible to structure our program to meet the needs of a younger generation. Over the years, the club was able to provide scholarships to high school students as well as students returning to school. It provided a social program including luncheons, games and many friendships that will continue to thrive. We have been able to donate our remaining funds to organizations with similar goals.
Mountain Democrat
SACOG shares its big picture
The Sacramento Area Council of Governments shared with El Dorado County leaders its blueprint in progress to build a more connected region. The plan will be finalized in 2024. Presenting to the Board of Supervisors Oct. 25, CEO James Corless explained SACOG plans to look into transportation and affordable housing for the region’s growing population and invest in giving community members throughout the six-county region — Sutter, Sacramento, Yolo, Amador, Yuba and El Dorado counties — equitable and safe access.
Mountain Democrat
EDHCSD threatens grand jury integrity
To understand the detrimental impacts of the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s astonishing actions begin with the grand jury role. The state of California Courts Judicial Branch confirms the grand jury acts as a representative of county residents in promoting government accountability. The civil grand jury exists to...
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! Turkey anxiety
It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
Mountain Democrat
Be aware of your vote
We all want to vote for a candidate who is competent and reflects our beliefs and values. But, especially in local school board elections, where candidates often don’t get much publicity, it’s hard to know which candidate to vote for. Be careful! In past years school board elections...
Mountain Democrat
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 26-29
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 1:13 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Delos Lane in Placerville. 7:26 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Sienna Ridge Road in El Dorado Hills. 8:28 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Borra Court in El Dorado Hills. 9:12 a.m....
Mountain Democrat
Hemp farms closer to resprouting in county
” … you do not get a big profit from industrial hemp, so if you put too many regulations and requirements, you are probably going to price the program to the point where it is not profitable.” — Charlene Carveth, El Dorado County Agriculture Commissioner. Industrial hemp...
Calaveras Enterprise
Good prospects in Mokelumne Hill
If you’ve been following my journey through this column, then you know that a handful of months ago, I was tempted to lease a commercial building in my small hometown of two years, Mokelumne Hill. If you read my first column, “Facing my fears,” you know that I opted to pass on that space, not because I didn’t want to do it or because fear got to me, but because I just wasn’t ready.
