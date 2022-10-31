ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Mountain Democrat

Ballot changes

Why in the last couple of elections, I have noticed, have the mail-in ballot return envelopes had different color stripes on them? One party has a red strip and one has a purple stripe. Those are the only two options that I’ve seen. Both or maybe all parties have different colors on them?
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Historical characters coming to Shakespeare Club

On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Placerville Shakespeare Club offers a unique, enjoyable and engaging program which reflects on the rich and colorful history of El Dorado County. Ladies of the Shakespeare Club dressed in period costume will present character vignettes of selected pioneer women of El Dorado County during the Gold Rush Era and beyond. Accounts will detail some of the experiences, hardships and challenges these women faced and how they endured to shape the future of the county.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Extra Mile Heroes bring ‘vibrancy’

Placerville Mayor Kara Taylor proclaimed Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day and recognized four local residents as Extra Mile Heroes for all the good they do for the community. At last week’s City Council meeting Taylor read the proclamation from the dias, acknowledging the national movement of Extra Mile America and pointing out “that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively ‘go the extra mile.’”
PLACERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Petty McClintock

Tom McClintock has worn out his welcome in El Dorado County, at least this is my opinion. Since his election he has refused to work on behalf of his constituents — just ask the Mosquito Fire Department, which needed his simple letter of support for a grant to make repairs at Finnon Reservoir. I know firsthand because the state demanded repairs upward of $1 million when Mosquito FD had budgeted only a couple hundred thousand dollars, including using volunteers. They came to me as a supervisor for assistance. I wrangled $350,000 from my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, the USDA Resource Conservation District found a grant around $600,000 and über-citizen Doug Veerkamp pledged to pay the difference out of his own pocket.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Dirty politics

Many Placerville voters recently received a flier smearing City Councilmember Dennis Thomas, who is running for re-election. The flier was funded by Congressman Tom McClintock and promotes three candidates for council (Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough). Its false and misleading statements represent a sad new low in city politics. If they...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Political hit piece

I was shocked at a mailer that was sent out last week in support of Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough for Placerville City Council. While half of the mailer was supporting them, the other half was against another candidate. At the candidate forum at Town Hall on Oct. 5, they stood...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Nov. 2

It is with great sadness after 50 years, the Placerville Women’s Club has dissolved its organization due to several reasons. These include the lack of participation due to the pandemic, decrease in membership and inability to sustain our program. We were unable to recruit new members that would be able to keep the club functional. It has become impossible to structure our program to meet the needs of a younger generation. Over the years, the club was able to provide scholarships to high school students as well as students returning to school. It provided a social program including luncheons, games and many friendships that will continue to thrive. We have been able to donate our remaining funds to organizations with similar goals.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

SACOG shares its big picture

The Sacramento Area Council of Governments shared with El Dorado County leaders its blueprint in progress to build a more connected region. The plan will be finalized in 2024. Presenting to the Board of Supervisors Oct. 25, CEO James Corless explained SACOG plans to look into transportation and affordable housing for the region’s growing population and invest in giving community members throughout the six-county region — Sutter, Sacramento, Yolo, Amador, Yuba and El Dorado counties — equitable and safe access.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

EDHCSD threatens grand jury integrity

To understand the detrimental impacts of the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s astonishing actions begin with the grand jury role. The state of California Courts Judicial Branch confirms the grand jury acts as a representative of county residents in promoting government accountability. The civil grand jury exists to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Preserve It! Turkey anxiety

It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Be aware of your vote

We all want to vote for a candidate who is competent and reflects our beliefs and values. But, especially in local school board elections, where candidates often don’t get much publicity, it’s hard to know which candidate to vote for. Be careful! In past years school board elections...
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County residents to receive newly designed Jury Duty notices

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- Residents in Sacramento County will no longer receive the full-page envelope Jury Duty notice after a redesign.Courts are switching to a postcard system that will include a QR code and a parking permit in addition to reporting instructions."If you are summoned, and you are requested to report, and you fail to report, we will send another postcard to you that states that you had a failure to appear," said Jury Commissioner Ginger Durham.The courts hope that the cars will be more user-friendly and make the process easier for jurors.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Ashes turn to flames

Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 26-29

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 1:13 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Delos Lane in Placerville. 7:26 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Sienna Ridge Road in El Dorado Hills. 8:28 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Borra Court in El Dorado Hills. 9:12 a.m....
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed

Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Hemp farms closer to resprouting in county

” … you do not get a big profit from industrial hemp, so if you put too many regulations and requirements, you are probably going to price the program to the point where it is not profitable.” — Charlene Carveth, El Dorado County Agriculture Commissioner. Industrial hemp...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Good prospects in Mokelumne Hill

If you’ve been following my journey through this column, then you know that a handful of months ago, I was tempted to lease a commercial building in my small hometown of two years, Mokelumne Hill. If you read my first column, “Facing my fears,” you know that I opted to pass on that space, not because I didn’t want to do it or because fear got to me, but because I just wasn’t ready.
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA

