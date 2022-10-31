Read full article on original website
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Will Rivian (RIVN) Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season?
Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 09, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at $1.78 and $513.89 million, respectively. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for RIVN’s loss...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $12.80, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.20 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 76.8%. Moreover, the bottom line rebounded from the year-ago loss of $1.11. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 15 cents per share on adjusted...
Why AssetMark Financial Stock Surged 14.6% Higher This Week
The share price of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE: AMK) was up 14.6% this week from last Friday's close as of 1 p.m. ET today, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had gone up as much as 17.4% during the week. The stock price is down about 10.2% year to date to $23.54 per share as of 1 p.m. ET.
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.26, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
Vistra Corp. (VST) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
Vistra Corp. (VST) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -13.71%. A quarter...
Dominion Energy (D) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Dominion Energy Inc. D reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 by 2.8%. Quarterly earnings were near the high end of the company’s guided range of 98 cents and $1.13 per share. Operating earnings were on par with the year-ago quarter’s results.
Evergy (EVRG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 View Tweaked
Evergy, Inc. EVRG has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $2.01 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 by 6.3%. The earnings improved 1.5% year over year. Evergy’s year-over-year earnings growth was driven by higher weather-normalized demand, favorable weather and higher transmission margin, partially offset by higher...
Lowe's (LOW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lowe's (LOW) closed at $182.15, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home improvement...
What's in Store for Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in Q3 Earnings?
Shockwave Medical SWAV is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.14%. Its earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 180.14%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus...
Why Shares of Catalent Fell 36% This Week
Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT), which provides delivery and development solutions for healthcare companies, fell 36% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $66.18 then opened on Monday at $65.76. The stock hit its 52-week low on Thursday afternoon when it fell to $41.10, rising to only $42.40 at the close. Its 52-week high is $136.13. The stock is down more than 66% so far this year.
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
