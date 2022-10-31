ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma, Baylor move up in USA TODAY Sports updated 1-131 re-rank

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Ahead of their week 10 clash in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers occupied the top two spots in Paul Myerberg’s 1-131 re-rank for USA TODAY Sports.

The only other movement inside the top eight was Tennessee flipping spots with Ohio State. Tennessee dominated Kentucky, while the Buckeyes struggled for the first few quarters against Penn State before an offensive explosion in the fourth helped them secure the win. Michigan remained at No. 3 after their close win over Michigan State.

The top four will be sorted out when Ohio State and Michigan play later this season, and Georgia and Tennessee battle for SEC supremacy this week.

In the Big 12, TCU stayed steady at No. 5 in the re-rank, but there was a lot of movement elsewhere. Let’s take a look at how the teams stack up.

5. TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Change: None

15. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) looks for room to run during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.  Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Change: + 6

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) is sacked by Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -9

31. Texas Longhorns

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -1

32. Baylor Bears

Change: +7

39. Oklahoma Sooners

Change: +1

44. Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean (17) runs the ball past TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman George Ellis III (93) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -3

47. Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: An airplane flies over Jones AT&T Stadium during the National Anthem before the game between and the Texas Tech Red Raiders the Baylor Bears on October 29, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Change: -10

72. Iowa State Cyclones

Oct 29, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) knocks the ball out from Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) during the first quarter in the Big 12 Conference game at Jack Trice Stadium. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Change: -15

90. West Virginia Mountaineers

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers fans cheer during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Change: +1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

