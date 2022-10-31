Oklahoma, Baylor move up in USA TODAY Sports updated 1-131 re-rank
By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
Ahead of their week 10 clash in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers occupied the top two spots in Paul Myerberg’s 1-131 re-rank for USA TODAY Sports.
The only other movement inside the top eight was Tennessee flipping spots with Ohio State. Tennessee dominated Kentucky, while the Buckeyes struggled for the first few quarters against Penn State before an offensive explosion in the fourth helped them secure the win. Michigan remained at No. 3 after their close win over Michigan State.
The top four will be sorted out when Ohio State and Michigan play later this season, and Georgia and Tennessee battle for SEC supremacy this week.
In the Big 12, TCU stayed steady at No. 5 in the re-rank, but there was a lot of movement elsewhere. Let’s take a look at how the teams stack up.
5. TCU Horned Frogs
Change: None
15. Kansas State Wildcats
Change: + 6
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Change: -9
31. Texas Longhorns
Change: -1
32. Baylor Bears
Change: +7
39. Oklahoma Sooners
Change: +1
44. Kansas Jayhawks
Change: -3
47. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Change: -10
72. Iowa State Cyclones
Change: -15
90. West Virginia Mountaineers
Change: +1
List
List
