Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 2
It is with great sadness after 50 years, the Placerville Women’s Club has dissolved its organization due to several reasons. These include the lack of participation due to the pandemic, decrease in membership and inability to sustain our program. We were unable to recruit new members that would be able to keep the club functional. It has become impossible to structure our program to meet the needs of a younger generation. Over the years, the club was able to provide scholarships to high school students as well as students returning to school. It provided a social program including luncheons, games and many friendships that will continue to thrive. We have been able to donate our remaining funds to organizations with similar goals.
Mountain Democrat
Peter Groth
Peter “Pete” Groth, retired El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant who served the county and community for 30 years, was called home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69. Pete is survived by his wife, Suzanne, with whom he deeply loved and adored. He is survived by his daughter, Elise (Arthur), and son, Jacob (Jwen), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Claus (Lana) and Eric (Carmen), two nephews and one niece.
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! Turkey anxiety
It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
Cal Expo announces 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival dates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Concerts, food, carnival rides and all the entertainment you look forward to at the California State Fair will be returning for another year in Sacramento. Today, Cal Expo announced the dates of the 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival. The fair will start July 14...
Mountain Democrat
6th graders plant trees in Caldor scar
Members of the South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition on Oct. 21 hosted their “most popular” field trip for South Lake Tahoe sixth graders at Echo Lakes Sno-Park. STEEC, a collaborative network of more than 25 local agencies and nonprofits that work together to bring environmental programs to South Lake Tahoe schools, runs at least one field trip per grade per year. The sixth-grade program features tree planting with the Sugar Pine Foundation and has become a hit amongst the youth.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
Mountain Democrat
Soroptimists offer scholarships
Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. The Placerville club will provide a $2,500...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Nevada City (CA)
Nevada City is a charming city located in Nevada County in California, United States. The city is the County’s seat. Originally a Nisenan village, Nevada City is a small city with a population of 3,114 in 2021. The city is famous for its energetic and thrilling street festivals, which...
Mountain Democrat
Mother Lode Art Exhibition showcases creative pieces
“I found I could say things with color and shapes that I couldn’t say any other way — things I had no words for.” – Georgia O’Keeffe. Sometimes creations do leave us speechless! What better way to become speechless than by slowly and thoughtfully walking through the 56th national Mother Lode Art Exhibition, Nov. 3-19 at the Mills Station Arts & Culture Center in Rancho Cordova.
rosevilletoday.com
2022 Roseville Toys for Tots Locations
Roseville, Calif. – It’s once again the magical holiday season and that means the Toys for Tots program. The Roseville and South Placer community has always generously donated new unwrapped toys for those in need and the tradition continues in 2022. The current 2022 local Toys for Tots...
Mountain Democrat
Day Hiker: Devil’s Postpile (Sierra County)
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike, but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About 2 miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
Mountain Democrat
Petty McClintock
Tom McClintock has worn out his welcome in El Dorado County, at least this is my opinion. Since his election he has refused to work on behalf of his constituents — just ask the Mosquito Fire Department, which needed his simple letter of support for a grant to make repairs at Finnon Reservoir. I know firsthand because the state demanded repairs upward of $1 million when Mosquito FD had budgeted only a couple hundred thousand dollars, including using volunteers. They came to me as a supervisor for assistance. I wrangled $350,000 from my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, the USDA Resource Conservation District found a grant around $600,000 and über-citizen Doug Veerkamp pledged to pay the difference out of his own pocket.
Mountain Democrat
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
Mountain Democrat
Ballot changes
Why in the last couple of elections, I have noticed, have the mail-in ballot return envelopes had different color stripes on them? One party has a red strip and one has a purple stripe. Those are the only two options that I’ve seen. Both or maybe all parties have different colors on them?
Mountain Democrat
Political hit piece
I was shocked at a mailer that was sent out last week in support of Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough for Placerville City Council. While half of the mailer was supporting them, the other half was against another candidate. At the candidate forum at Town Hall on Oct. 5, they stood...
Mountain Democrat
Kids win with First Tee, Serrano Country Club partnership
Since 2007, Serrano Country Club and Parker Development have enlisted the help of its membership and resources to support First Tee Greater Sacramento. Over the years they have hosted more than 1,400 kids and teens for various events and raised more than $250,000. In addition, high school youth have benefited from equipment donations.
Mountain Democrat
We need open minds on Placerville City Council
Placerville is a tremendous place to live, work, play and raise a family, though it is not without its challenges. I believe we need new council members that come to the table with open minds unencumbered by political affiliation. In that light I wholeheartedly endorse Paul Godwin for Placerville City Council. He is a smart, articulate man with an enthusiastic and positive vision for the way Placerville can manage its current challenges, while improving its position as a great place to live and work.
Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
Mountain Democrat
Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends
FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
