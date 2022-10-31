Read full article on original website
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
3 Dow Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in November
This has been one of the toughest years for the investing community in a long time. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has shed as much as 38% from its all-time high, which was set less than a year ago.
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future
The energy transition presents economic and environmental opportunities for the public and private sectors. Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra...
Airline Stock Roundup: ALGT's Q3 Loss, RYAAY's Rosy Traffic in October & More
In the past week, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported a wider-than-expected loss per share for third-quarter 2022 due to high costs. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY posted upbeat traffic data for October, driven by the buoyant air-travel demand scenario. Mirroring the labor woes for U.S. airlines, United Airlines’ UAL pilots voted down the tentative deal that its union had inked with the airline.
Top Analyst Reports for Bristol-Myers, Verizon & Canadian National Railway
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.
U.S. Stocks Finish Volatile Session Sharply Higher After Jobs Report
(RTTNews) - Stocks saw significant volatility during trading on Friday before eventually ending the session sharply higher. With the strong upward move, the major averages regained ground after closing lower for four straight sessions. The major averages all posted strong gains on the day. The Dow jumped 401.97 points or...
What's in Store for Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in Q3 Earnings?
Shockwave Medical SWAV is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.14%. Its earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 180.14%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus...
Puma Biotech (PBYI) Q3 Earnings Top, Nerlynx Sales View Up
Puma Biotechnology PBYI reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 1 cent per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of $1.09 per share. In the third quarter, total revenues were $57.1 million, beating the...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
Hanesbrands Inc. HBI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from the...
Why Coinbase Stock Jumped on Friday
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) enjoyed a fine Friday on the market, following the release of surprisingly robust third-quarter results. The cryptocurrency trading exchange's stock surged as much as 13.7% higher in the early morning, backing down to a milder gain of 6.5% by 12:30 p.m. ET. So what.
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 7, 2022 : BNTX, FNV, PLTR, DINO, VTRS, WTRG, NRG, CHH, RBA, AMG, HAE, WHD
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. BioNTech SE (BNTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.66. This value represents a 74.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BNTX is 4.47 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Ares Capital (ARCC): Time to Buy?
Ares Capital (ARCC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this private equity firm reflects...
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company's drilling market globally. Despite the stock's rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally. Based in...
Lamb Weston (LW) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Lamb Weston (LW). Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Lamb Weston due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
