Mountain Democrat
Extra Mile Heroes bring ‘vibrancy’
Placerville Mayor Kara Taylor proclaimed Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day and recognized four local residents as Extra Mile Heroes for all the good they do for the community. At last week’s City Council meeting Taylor read the proclamation from the dias, acknowledging the national movement of Extra Mile America and pointing out “that a special vibrancy exists within the entire community when its individual citizens collectively ‘go the extra mile.’”
El Dorado DAR chapter has fall fun
The beginning of fall kicked off with a warm, fun day at the American Legion Hall for the recent meeting of the El Dorado Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution. Committee reports included reminders of upcoming activities such as participating in the El Dorado County Veterans Day event at the government center in Placerville and preparing for the laying of Wreaths Across America.
Historical characters coming to Shakespeare Club
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Placerville Shakespeare Club offers a unique, enjoyable and engaging program which reflects on the rich and colorful history of El Dorado County. Ladies of the Shakespeare Club dressed in period costume will present character vignettes of selected pioneer women of El Dorado County during the Gold Rush Era and beyond. Accounts will detail some of the experiences, hardships and challenges these women faced and how they endured to shape the future of the county.
Peter Groth
Peter “Pete” Groth, retired El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant who served the county and community for 30 years, was called home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69. Pete is survived by his wife, Suzanne, with whom he deeply loved and adored. He is survived by his daughter, Elise (Arthur), and son, Jacob (Jwen), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Claus (Lana) and Eric (Carmen), two nephews and one niece.
In The Know: Nov. 2
It is with great sadness after 50 years, the Placerville Women’s Club has dissolved its organization due to several reasons. These include the lack of participation due to the pandemic, decrease in membership and inability to sustain our program. We were unable to recruit new members that would be able to keep the club functional. It has become impossible to structure our program to meet the needs of a younger generation. Over the years, the club was able to provide scholarships to high school students as well as students returning to school. It provided a social program including luncheons, games and many friendships that will continue to thrive. We have been able to donate our remaining funds to organizations with similar goals.
Be aware of your vote
We all want to vote for a candidate who is competent and reflects our beliefs and values. But, especially in local school board elections, where candidates often don’t get much publicity, it’s hard to know which candidate to vote for. Be careful! In past years school board elections...
Hemp farms closer to resprouting in county
” … you do not get a big profit from industrial hemp, so if you put too many regulations and requirements, you are probably going to price the program to the point where it is not profitable.” — Charlene Carveth, El Dorado County Agriculture Commissioner. Industrial hemp...
Anniversary: Russ and Grace Toliver
Russ and Grace Toliver, longtime residents of El Dorado County, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in late August with family traveling from throughout the country for a special party at the Smith Flat House. Little did they know when they first met at the age of 12 that they’d be...
EDHCSD threatens grand jury integrity
To understand the detrimental impacts of the El Dorado Hills Community Services District’s astonishing actions begin with the grand jury role. The state of California Courts Judicial Branch confirms the grand jury acts as a representative of county residents in promoting government accountability. The civil grand jury exists to...
Kids win with First Tee, Serrano Country Club partnership
Since 2007, Serrano Country Club and Parker Development have enlisted the help of its membership and resources to support First Tee Greater Sacramento. Over the years they have hosted more than 1,400 kids and teens for various events and raised more than $250,000. In addition, high school youth have benefited from equipment donations.
We need open minds on Placerville City Council
Placerville is a tremendous place to live, work, play and raise a family, though it is not without its challenges. I believe we need new council members that come to the table with open minds unencumbered by political affiliation. In that light I wholeheartedly endorse Paul Godwin for Placerville City Council. He is a smart, articulate man with an enthusiastic and positive vision for the way Placerville can manage its current challenges, while improving its position as a great place to live and work.
Petty McClintock
Tom McClintock has worn out his welcome in El Dorado County, at least this is my opinion. Since his election he has refused to work on behalf of his constituents — just ask the Mosquito Fire Department, which needed his simple letter of support for a grant to make repairs at Finnon Reservoir. I know firsthand because the state demanded repairs upward of $1 million when Mosquito FD had budgeted only a couple hundred thousand dollars, including using volunteers. They came to me as a supervisor for assistance. I wrangled $350,000 from my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, the USDA Resource Conservation District found a grant around $600,000 and über-citizen Doug Veerkamp pledged to pay the difference out of his own pocket.
Ballot changes
Why in the last couple of elections, I have noticed, have the mail-in ballot return envelopes had different color stripes on them? One party has a red strip and one has a purple stripe. Those are the only two options that I’ve seen. Both or maybe all parties have different colors on them?
Dirty politics
Many Placerville voters recently received a flier smearing City Councilmember Dennis Thomas, who is running for re-election. The flier was funded by Congressman Tom McClintock and promotes three candidates for council (Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough). Its false and misleading statements represent a sad new low in city politics. If they...
Political hit piece
I was shocked at a mailer that was sent out last week in support of Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough for Placerville City Council. While half of the mailer was supporting them, the other half was against another candidate. At the candidate forum at Town Hall on Oct. 5, they stood...
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
COVID funds
Could someone please explain to me why California spent COVID relief fund money for the Aftershock concert held in Sacramento?
SACOG shares its big picture
The Sacramento Area Council of Governments shared with El Dorado County leaders its blueprint in progress to build a more connected region. The plan will be finalized in 2024. Presenting to the Board of Supervisors Oct. 25, CEO James Corless explained SACOG plans to look into transportation and affordable housing for the region’s growing population and invest in giving community members throughout the six-county region — Sutter, Sacramento, Yolo, Amador, Yuba and El Dorado counties — equitable and safe access.
Best Auto Parts: Riebes Auto Parts
If your car is clunkin’ maybe you should be thankin’ your lucky stars that you know where to go to get what it needs: Riebes, the Mountain Democrat readers’ choice for best place to get auto parts. The knowledgeable Riebes team is ready to find just the part you need. Located conveniently not far from Highway 50, your ailing auto should be able to cripple on in so you can come in and find the best fix. The NAPA auto parts dealer also has tools and equipment for heavy-duty trucks, marine and farming machinery.
