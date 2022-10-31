Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Peter Groth
Peter “Pete” Groth, retired El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant who served the county and community for 30 years, was called home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69. Pete is survived by his wife, Suzanne, with whom he deeply loved and adored. He is survived by his daughter, Elise (Arthur), and son, Jacob (Jwen), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Claus (Lana) and Eric (Carmen), two nephews and one niece.
Mountain Democrat
Historical characters coming to Shakespeare Club
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Placerville Shakespeare Club offers a unique, enjoyable and engaging program which reflects on the rich and colorful history of El Dorado County. Ladies of the Shakespeare Club dressed in period costume will present character vignettes of selected pioneer women of El Dorado County during the Gold Rush Era and beyond. Accounts will detail some of the experiences, hardships and challenges these women faced and how they endured to shape the future of the county.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 2
It is with great sadness after 50 years, the Placerville Women’s Club has dissolved its organization due to several reasons. These include the lack of participation due to the pandemic, decrease in membership and inability to sustain our program. We were unable to recruit new members that would be able to keep the club functional. It has become impossible to structure our program to meet the needs of a younger generation. Over the years, the club was able to provide scholarships to high school students as well as students returning to school. It provided a social program including luncheons, games and many friendships that will continue to thrive. We have been able to donate our remaining funds to organizations with similar goals.
Mountain Democrat
Petty McClintock
Tom McClintock has worn out his welcome in El Dorado County, at least this is my opinion. Since his election he has refused to work on behalf of his constituents — just ask the Mosquito Fire Department, which needed his simple letter of support for a grant to make repairs at Finnon Reservoir. I know firsthand because the state demanded repairs upward of $1 million when Mosquito FD had budgeted only a couple hundred thousand dollars, including using volunteers. They came to me as a supervisor for assistance. I wrangled $350,000 from my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, the USDA Resource Conservation District found a grant around $600,000 and über-citizen Doug Veerkamp pledged to pay the difference out of his own pocket.
Mountain Democrat
SACOG shares its big picture
The Sacramento Area Council of Governments shared with El Dorado County leaders its blueprint in progress to build a more connected region. The plan will be finalized in 2024. Presenting to the Board of Supervisors Oct. 25, CEO James Corless explained SACOG plans to look into transportation and affordable housing for the region’s growing population and invest in giving community members throughout the six-county region — Sutter, Sacramento, Yolo, Amador, Yuba and El Dorado counties — equitable and safe access.
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! Turkey anxiety
It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
Mountain Democrat
Day Hiker: Devil’s Postpile (Sierra County)
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike, but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About 2 miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 26-29
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 1:13 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Delos Lane in Placerville. 7:26 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Sienna Ridge Road in El Dorado Hills. 8:28 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Borra Court in El Dorado Hills. 9:12 a.m....
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
Mountain Democrat
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
Record-Courier
Carson City urologist moves to Carson Valley Medical Center
It was the small-hospital feel and desire to continue serving patients that drew Dr. James Cunningham to Carson Valley Medical Center after 27 years of practicing urology in Carson City. A graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Cunningham has been fortunate to leverage his interest in science, biology,...
CBS News
Community aims to curb caves dug by homeless along Tuolumne River
Chris Guptill took a CBS13 crew to see the mess he cleans up along the river time and again, but what he discovered recently raised a new red flag. Guptill discovered homeless setting up shelters by digging caves into the embankment.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed
Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
Sacramento County leaders weigh concerns for 'Safe Stay' site on Watt Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County supervisors heard from neighbors and business owners about a proposed "Safe Stay Community" in North Highlands. The board approved the money last week to buy the site, and are weighing thoughts from community members as they figure out the best ways to run the shelter.
Mountain Democrat
We need open minds on Placerville City Council
Placerville is a tremendous place to live, work, play and raise a family, though it is not without its challenges. I believe we need new council members that come to the table with open minds unencumbered by political affiliation. In that light I wholeheartedly endorse Paul Godwin for Placerville City Council. He is a smart, articulate man with an enthusiastic and positive vision for the way Placerville can manage its current challenges, while improving its position as a great place to live and work.
Mountain Democrat
Big Head Todd and The Monsters ready to make new friends
FOLSOM — Harris Center for the Arts presents the iconic blues-rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters performing one night only, Nov. 3. Big Head Todd and The Monsters have quietly become an American institution following three-and-a-half decades of writing, recording and touring (totaling more than 3,500 performances). After countless sold out shows in amphitheaters and on the high seas, beaming their tunes to outer space (literally), earning the endorsement of everyone from Robert Plant to The Denver Broncos and tallying tens of millions of streams, bandmates cite the friendships formed in the crowd among their proudest accomplishments.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
Mountain Democrat
Dirty politics
Many Placerville voters recently received a flier smearing City Councilmember Dennis Thomas, who is running for re-election. The flier was funded by Congressman Tom McClintock and promotes three candidates for council (Briggs, Carter and Yarbrough). Its false and misleading statements represent a sad new low in city politics. If they...
Comments / 0