Petty McClintock
Tom McClintock has worn out his welcome in El Dorado County, at least this is my opinion. Since his election he has refused to work on behalf of his constituents — just ask the Mosquito Fire Department, which needed his simple letter of support for a grant to make repairs at Finnon Reservoir. I know firsthand because the state demanded repairs upward of $1 million when Mosquito FD had budgeted only a couple hundred thousand dollars, including using volunteers. They came to me as a supervisor for assistance. I wrangled $350,000 from my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors, the USDA Resource Conservation District found a grant around $600,000 and über-citizen Doug Veerkamp pledged to pay the difference out of his own pocket.
Ballot changes
Why in the last couple of elections, I have noticed, have the mail-in ballot return envelopes had different color stripes on them? One party has a red strip and one has a purple stripe. Those are the only two options that I’ve seen. Both or maybe all parties have different colors on them?
We need open minds on Placerville City Council
Placerville is a tremendous place to live, work, play and raise a family, though it is not without its challenges. I believe we need new council members that come to the table with open minds unencumbered by political affiliation. In that light I wholeheartedly endorse Paul Godwin for Placerville City Council. He is a smart, articulate man with an enthusiastic and positive vision for the way Placerville can manage its current challenges, while improving its position as a great place to live and work.
Historical characters coming to Shakespeare Club
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Placerville Shakespeare Club offers a unique, enjoyable and engaging program which reflects on the rich and colorful history of El Dorado County. Ladies of the Shakespeare Club dressed in period costume will present character vignettes of selected pioneer women of El Dorado County during the Gold Rush Era and beyond. Accounts will detail some of the experiences, hardships and challenges these women faced and how they endured to shape the future of the county.
Be aware of your vote
We all want to vote for a candidate who is competent and reflects our beliefs and values. But, especially in local school board elections, where candidates often don’t get much publicity, it’s hard to know which candidate to vote for. Be careful! In past years school board elections...
Peter Groth
Peter “Pete” Groth, retired El Dorado County Sheriff’s Sergeant who served the county and community for 30 years, was called home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, Oct. 17 at the age of 69. Pete is survived by his wife, Suzanne, with whom he deeply loved and adored. He is survived by his daughter, Elise (Arthur), and son, Jacob (Jwen), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and his brothers, Claus (Lana) and Eric (Carmen), two nephews and one niece.
Anniversary: Russ and Grace Toliver
Russ and Grace Toliver, longtime residents of El Dorado County, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in late August with family traveling from throughout the country for a special party at the Smith Flat House. Little did they know when they first met at the age of 12 that they’d be...
SACOG shares its big picture
The Sacramento Area Council of Governments shared with El Dorado County leaders its blueprint in progress to build a more connected region. The plan will be finalized in 2024. Presenting to the Board of Supervisors Oct. 25, CEO James Corless explained SACOG plans to look into transportation and affordable housing for the region’s growing population and invest in giving community members throughout the six-county region — Sutter, Sacramento, Yolo, Amador, Yuba and El Dorado counties — equitable and safe access.
El Dorado DAR chapter has fall fun
The beginning of fall kicked off with a warm, fun day at the American Legion Hall for the recent meeting of the El Dorado Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution. Committee reports included reminders of upcoming activities such as participating in the El Dorado County Veterans Day event at the government center in Placerville and preparing for the laying of Wreaths Across America.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 26-29
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 1:13 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Delos Lane in Placerville. 7:26 a.m. Vandalism was reported on Sienna Ridge Road in El Dorado Hills. 8:28 a.m. Grand theft was reported on Borra Court in El Dorado Hills. 9:12 a.m....
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
Preserve It! Turkey anxiety
It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
Hemp farms closer to resprouting in county
” … you do not get a big profit from industrial hemp, so if you put too many regulations and requirements, you are probably going to price the program to the point where it is not profitable.” — Charlene Carveth, El Dorado County Agriculture Commissioner. Industrial hemp...
Sacramento region awarded $5M for inclusive economic planning
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento region was awarded $5 million dollars in planning money from the Community Economic Resilience Fund program. Developed and led by the Employment Development Department, the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, CERF funds regional economic recovery and resilience strategies that prioritize the creation of accessible, high-quality jobs in sustainable industries.
Soroptimists offer scholarships
Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women. Applications are available online at bit.ly/LYDA-apply. The Placerville club will provide a $2,500...
6th graders plant trees in Caldor scar
Members of the South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition on Oct. 21 hosted their “most popular” field trip for South Lake Tahoe sixth graders at Echo Lakes Sno-Park. STEEC, a collaborative network of more than 25 local agencies and nonprofits that work together to bring environmental programs to South Lake Tahoe schools, runs at least one field trip per grade per year. The sixth-grade program features tree planting with the Sugar Pine Foundation and has become a hit amongst the youth.
COVID funds
Could someone please explain to me why California spent COVID relief fund money for the Aftershock concert held in Sacramento?
Book of Mormon spreads the Good Word in Sacramento
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.”. It’s “The Book of Mormon,”...
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
Best Auto Parts: Riebes Auto Parts
If your car is clunkin’ maybe you should be thankin’ your lucky stars that you know where to go to get what it needs: Riebes, the Mountain Democrat readers’ choice for best place to get auto parts. The knowledgeable Riebes team is ready to find just the part you need. Located conveniently not far from Highway 50, your ailing auto should be able to cripple on in so you can come in and find the best fix. The NAPA auto parts dealer also has tools and equipment for heavy-duty trucks, marine and farming machinery.
