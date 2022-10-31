Read full article on original website
Texas Man Charged in 2019 Cold Case Murder of Neighbor Whose ‘Scalped’ and ‘Mutilated’ Body Was Left in National Park: Sheriff’s Office
A 65-year-old man in Texas was arrested this week for allegedly killing his 59-year-old neighbor in 2019 and dumping her body in a heavily wooded area behind her home. Robert Dale Clary was taken into custody on Monday and charged with the murder of Rhonda Richardson, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
POLICE: Armed burglar caught in the act, taken into custody in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department has arrested an alleged burglar who police say was caught in the act early Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a […]
bluebonnetnews.com
Cold case arrest: Shepherd man charged with 2019 murder of Polunsky corrections officer
Robert Dale Clary, 65, of Shepherd, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, for the murder of Rhonda Richardson of Shepherd, Texas. Richardson was a corrections officer with the Polunsky Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Investigators found Richardson’s...
Palestine Police arrest suspect for burglarizing local convenience store
PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Department arrested a burglary suspect early Saturday morning at Kim's #3 convenience store. James Weatherford, 66, was arrested and booked for burglary of a building. Weatherford was also booked for a probation violation and was transported to the Anderson County Jail. According to the...
messenger-news.com
Lufkin Man Found Guilty in Houston County Murder Trial
HOUSTON COUNTY – The jury in a 2019 murder trial came back with a verdict of guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26. Tyron Dwuan Mark had been arrested and charged with the murder of Cadarius Dysha Williams in 2019 in the Tadmor area. The trial began Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the...
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Investigator Arrested on Suspicion of Misuse of Authority
HOUSTON COUNTY – A grand jury recently indicted a former investigator accused of misusing his authority to make a sexual advance to a woman in 2020. Buck Carroll was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20 and posted a $66,500 bond the same day. Carroll, 57, is a resident of Grapeland and...
KFDM-TV
Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"
TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
East Texas News
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
East Texas News
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on various drug charges and the recovery of several pounds of marijuana. Police records indicate that in the early morning hours of...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County Commissioners take preliminary steps to assess county jails
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved taking the first step in evaluating the county’s jail on Tuesday. The county auditor was given approval to begin the process of advertising a request for an architect or engineer to evaluate the state of the county jail. The jail was built in 1989, then expanded in 1992. Since that time, the population inside the jail has grown, and the aging building itself has caused issues.
East Texas News
Former county investigator Carroll arrested
CROCKETT – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest last Thursday of a former county employee on multiple charges. Buck Carroll, 57, of Crockett, who worked as an investigator with the Houston County Attorney’s Office, was arrested on charges ranging from official oppression to third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct.
KLTV
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Fire is working a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Raguet Street and North John Redditt Drive. The traffic light is out at the intersection and Oncor has been notified. Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
mocomotive.com
FAKE STORY ABOUT WOMAN FOUND MUGGED IN WOODLANDS
The image below has been circulating on Social Media around the county for the past few days. Lt. Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office researched it and found it to be fake. In addition, it is circulating across the US. BEL…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fake-story-about-woman-found-mugged-in-woodlands/
KLTV
Elkhart ISD community shows support for students injured in bus rollover
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
everythinglubbock.com
1 infant, 12 students, 2 staff injured in Elkhart bus rollover crash
UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday (10/29), that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. The bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when the bus entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into the ditch, according to officials.
mocomotive.com
Need to discard an American flag? Montgomery County veterans group seeks to properly retire them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Jimmie C. Edwards III’s friend invited him out to the local landfill to see the number of American flags that had been discarded there, Edwards knew Montgomery County had to do better. “People don’t know what to…
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
messenger-news.com
Big Plans from the City of Crockett Community Liaison
CROCKETT – Rebecca Huffman grew up in Mexico City. With a population of over 25 million, it is just about as far away from Crockett – or Grapeland – as you can get. When her job in Mexico led her to an opportunity to work in Grapeland – she thought she might as well take a chance.
