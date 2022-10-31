Read full article on original website
WTOP
Maryland’s health claims vendor is ‘not up for the job,’ lawmakers are told
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A state Department of Health contractor whose troubled payments system led to a scathing audit pledged anew on Tuesday to improve its performance. Monica McNeil, CEO...
Wbaltv.com
Health officials urge Marylanders to get 'flooster' shots to battle COVID-19, flu, RSV
COLUMBIA, Md. — Health officials in Maryland are monitoring a surge in early flu and respiratory illnesses. Flu usually hits Maryland around December, health experts said, but this year, it hit before Halloween — and at the same time as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus infection. | MORE...
Maryland governor tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
MARYLAND, USA — Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has minimal symptoms. In the tweet, he continued to say that he is currently working from home and is currently up to date on his boosters. This is not the Maryland...
Sinai doctor advises on ways to prevent overwhelming hospitals with RSV patients
BALTIMORE - Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, is putting a strain on healthcare workers.Combine RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases – the triple-demic – hospitals across the country are feeling overwhelmed.But as RSV, a respiratory condition targeting young children, continue to rise in Maryland, doctors say there are things you can do at home to give healthcare workers relief.Young children who have flooded their emergency rooms are primarily dealing with RSV.On Tuesday, Baltimore's Sinai Hospital had 80 children come through their doors with the virus.Doctors now encourage parents to seek a pediatrician first, and use at-home remedies, including saline...
Warning issued after campaign accused of plotting chaos at polls
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s attorney general issued a response Tuesday after one campaign was accused of calling on supporters to create late chaos at Maryland polls on Nov. 8. The accusation of attempting to create voting chaos came after a campaign manager for Michael Peroutka, the Republican running...
WJLA
Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge in RSV hospitalizations among Md. children
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospitalizations has become concerning locally and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is directing state hospitals to increase pediatric staffing. The emergency order by Hogan directs hospitals to use $25 million in new funding to prioritize pediatric ICU staffing...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
$10.7 million in Homeland Security funds awarded to Maryland religious groups
Religious and nonprofit institutions statewide - the majority of them synagogues and other Jewish institutions - are getting $10.7 million in federal funding to boost security measures.
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends October 30 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 30, 2022. Bright MLS currently covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
WBOC
Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures
WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
Wes Moore and Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland. If...
WTOP
Bidders fret that lucrative BWI Airport contract may be rigged
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On a steamy summer morning, hundreds of business owners, lawyers, lobbyists and government contractors packed into a hotel ballroom near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. They were there to hear about the state’s plans to find a new contractor to run the concessions operations — food, drink, retail and other hospitality services — at the busy transportation hub.
Wbaltv.com
Moore casts early ballot, Cox to vote on Election Day in Maryland governor's race
COLUMBIA, Md. -- Maryland's nominees for governor continued to stump for votes Monday, closing in on a week until Election Day. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Democratic nominee Wes Moore cast his ballot Monday in early voting. Republican nominee Dan Cox told 11...
fox5dc.com
In The Courts Marijuana Special: Explaining Maryland's Question 4 & current laws in DC and VA
Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.
baltimorebeat.com
The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.
In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
mocoshow.com
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Eligible Residents Can Register (and Vote) at Voting Sites
Election Day in Maryland is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Residents who have not voted early or cast ballots by mail can go to the polls to vote for candidates and ballot measures. And it is not too late for eligible residents who have not yet registered. They can go to their local poll, register and vote. Among the choices Montgomery voters will make will be for County Executive, four at-large seats for County Council and seven Council district seats.
mocoshow.com
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November; WaPo/UMD Poll Shows Support From Voters
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,094 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 7,681 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,122,439 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,097 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 994 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Comments / 0