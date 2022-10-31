ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Farmville police asking for help finding homicide suspect

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Farmville Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place on the evening of Oct. 30.

According to police, 20-year-old Tai’Juan Williams of Prospect, Va., is wanted in connection to the death of 25-year-old Dennis Dubose of Farmville.

Williams is a 5-foot-7-inch Black man who weighs around 135 pounds, according to police. Williams is pictured but has shorter hair now than when the photo was taken.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, officers responded to the 800 block of Early Street for a report of shots fired inside a home. When they got there, they found Dubose, who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While searching the home and interviewing witnesses, police identified Williams as a suspect, police said. He is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony. Authorities said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Williams or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Farmville Police at 434-392-9259.

