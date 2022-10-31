Read full article on original website
Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll
Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
New York Republicans demand Garland investigate Empire State AG Letitia James over Nikki Haley group tax leak
New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis led a letter with five of her GOP colleagues to AG Merrick Garland calling on him to investigate New York AG Letitia James' office.
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
NY1
Federal judge places temporary stay on New York gun ban in houses of worship
A federal judge in Western New York has issued a temporary stay blocking New York's ban on guns in houses of worship amid another legal challenge to New York's law meant to restrict firearms in areas deemed sensitive. The stay from U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra comes as a...
Rep. Lee Zeldin visits Bronx ahead of gubernatorial election
Recent polls show Hochul only has a small lead over Zeldin, who hopes to become the first Republican governor in the state since 2006.
Troy Record
Appeals court upholds New York’s new absentee ballot law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York appeals court on Tuesday upheld a new state law allowing absentee ballots to be reviewed before Election Day, saying it would would be “extremely disruptive” to change the rules with absentee voting already underway. The decision from the Appellate Division...
Group quietly mobilizing bipartisan 2024 ‘Unity Ticket’ as Biden, Trump move closer to announcing campaigns
EXCLUSIVE: A centrist group is quietly mobilizing a major bid to launch a bipartisan Unity Ticket in 2024 featuring both a Democrat and Republican for the White House.
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump’s backing sparingly
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and...
State Senators Rath, Ryan debate Wednesday at St. Joe's
In the race for the 61st Senate District, incumbent New York State Senators Ed Rath (R) and Sean Ryan (D) took part in a debate on Wednesday hosted by the students of St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo. Read more here:
Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Nov. 1 – From readers in Niskayuna, Schenectady and Middle Grove
A couple of days ago there was a segment on a local television newscast. It dealt with the placement of political signs which were put as I recall on the corner of the piece of property. The owner was complaining and demanding that the signs be taken off his property....
CBS News
Trump Organization tax fraud trial begins in New York
During opening arguments Monday, prosecutors painted the company's former chief financial officer as a key player in a company scheme to supplement his income with untaxed luxury benefits. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
ABC News
Trump sues New York AG Letitia James after she sued him for $250M
Former President Donald Trump asked a Florida court on Wednesday to shield his revocable trust from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has filed a $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump and his family. In a 41-page civil lawsuit laden with familiar grievances, the former president accused James of...
