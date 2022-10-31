ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Newsweek

Republican Lee Zeldin Narrowly Defeats Kathy Hochul in Latest New York Poll

Republican Representative Lee Zeldin, who is running for New York governor in this year's midterms, seems to be narrowly leading his Democratic opponent Kathy Hochul, the state's incumbent governor, according to a new poll. A Friday survey by polling firm co/efficient showed that the Republican candidate holds 46 percent of...
Q 105.7

President Biden is Coming to Upstate NY, and Here’s Where He’s Going

The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Troy Record

Appeals court upholds New York’s new absentee ballot law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York appeals court on Tuesday upheld a new state law allowing absentee ballots to be reviewed before Election Day, saying it would would be “extremely disruptive” to change the rules with absentee voting already underway. The decision from the Appellate Division...
ALBANY, NY
ABC News

Trump sues New York AG Letitia James after she sued him for $250M

Former President Donald Trump asked a Florida court on Wednesday to shield his revocable trust from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has filed a $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump and his family. In a 41-page civil lawsuit laden with familiar grievances, the former president accused James of...
FLORIDA STATE

