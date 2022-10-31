Read full article on original website
POLICE: Armed burglar caught in the act, taken into custody in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department has arrested an alleged burglar who police say was caught in the act early Saturday morning. Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a […]
bluebonnetnews.com
Cold case arrest: Shepherd man charged with 2019 murder of Polunsky corrections officer
Robert Dale Clary, 65, of Shepherd, was arrested on Oct. 31, 2022, for the murder of Rhonda Richardson of Shepherd, Texas. Richardson was a corrections officer with the Polunsky Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She was survived by her three children and five grandchildren. Investigators found Richardson’s...
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Investigator Arrested on Suspicion of Misuse of Authority
HOUSTON COUNTY – A grand jury recently indicted a former investigator accused of misusing his authority to make a sexual advance to a woman in 2020. Buck Carroll was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20 and posted a $66,500 bond the same day. Carroll, 57, is a resident of Grapeland and...
KFDM-TV
Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"
TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
KTRE
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Arrest documents shed light on how a Houston man detained in Nacogdoches in connection to a failed robbery in Lufkin was able to break free and continue his crime spree until he was caught late Friday. Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, was arrested in Nacogdoches County...
East Texas News
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
East Texas News
Traffic stop leads to drug bust
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man on various drug charges and the recovery of several pounds of marijuana. Police records indicate that in the early morning hours of...
KTRE
Nacogdoches County Commissioners take preliminary steps to assess county jails
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved taking the first step in evaluating the county’s jail on Tuesday. The county auditor was given approval to begin the process of advertising a request for an architect or engineer to evaluate the state of the county jail. The jail was built in 1989, then expanded in 1992. Since that time, the population inside the jail has grown, and the aging building itself has caused issues.
KTRE
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Fire is working a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Raguet Street and North John Redditt Drive. The traffic light is out at the intersection and Oncor has been notified. Please use caution in the area and expect delays.
KTRE
Elkhart ISD community shows support for students injured in bus rollover
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital. Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
everythinglubbock.com
1 infant, 12 students, 2 staff injured in Elkhart bus rollover crash
UPDATE: Officials announced Saturday (10/29), that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday. The bus was three miles west of Elkhart on Highway 294 when the bus entered a curve in the road that had standing water on it and rolled over into the ditch, according to officials.
KTRE
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill. At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.
messenger-news.com
Big Plans from the City of Crockett Community Liaison
CROCKETT – Rebecca Huffman grew up in Mexico City. With a population of over 25 million, it is just about as far away from Crockett – or Grapeland – as you can get. When her job in Mexico led her to an opportunity to work in Grapeland – she thought she might as well take a chance.
KTRE
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs. “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.” The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.
KLTV
Lufkin City Council unanimously votes to update city’s animal ordinances
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A majority of animal ordinances in Lufkin are from the 1970s, and on Nov. 1, city council voted unanimously to catch up with the times. “We needed to update our city ordinances,” Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services said. “A lot of them were just outdated. We needed to come more in line of state law in what it is here in the State of Texas.”
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KTRE
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas. The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is...
KTRE
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early
Many of the ordinances focus on animal safety, like having to secure an animal that’s travelling in the bed of a truck or restricting the selling or giving away of animals in public spaces. Aaron Ramsey, Director of Animal Services, says these changes are due to the evolving ways people view animals today.
KTRE
City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council approved for city staff to advocate in Austin on behalf of them for the 88th legislative session. Larissa Philpot-Brown said during the Tuesday meeting that city staff will include the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation members and city manager. Items on their legislative agenda...
