One injured in Monday morning crash at Moores Mill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was seriously injured in a wreck on Monday morning according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Sgt. Rosalind White says officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 72 and Moores Mill Road around 9:53 a.m.

White says the cause of the wreck is believed to be medical-related. One person involved was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused a traffic backup while emergency crews worked the scene just after the busy rush hour.

All lanes have since been reopened.

