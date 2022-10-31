ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 14, fatally shot at west Erie apartment over the weekend

By Rick Liebel
 2 days ago

Erie Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting involving a 14-year-old girl inside a west Erie apartment Saturday night.

That incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street

According to City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered the victim had been fatally shot.

Spizarny said the victim was hanging out with several young adults when a 16-year-old male found a shotgun in the residence and allegedly shot the 14-year-old girl.

Body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park on Saturday

Spizarny said the shooting is still under investigation, however at this time it is believed the shooting could have been accidental.

“You never know when visitors are over and there’s a weapon, somebody that’s not familiar with weapons picks it up and starts handling it, you never know when a disaster could occur,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Spizarny said the 16-year-old who allegedly shot the victim is currently being detained.

Comments / 5

Eyes and Ears of PA
2d ago

16 yr old shouldn't be having access to someone else's gun, if that really was the case and it was an accident. Either way, no way!!! I am for gun rights, but not for kids!

Reply
5
Pat Carlson
2d ago

The adults in that house should be held responsible as well…kids should NOT have access to a weapon 😢

Reply
3
