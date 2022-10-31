Girl, 14, fatally shot at west Erie apartment over the weekend

Erie Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting involving a 14-year-old girl inside a west Erie apartment Saturday night.

That incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street.

According to City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered the victim had been fatally shot.

Spizarny said the victim was hanging out with several young adults when a 16-year-old male found a shotgun in the residence and allegedly shot the 14-year-old girl.

Spizarny said the shooting is still under investigation, however at this time it is believed the shooting could have been accidental.

“You never know when visitors are over and there’s a weapon, somebody that’s not familiar with weapons picks it up and starts handling it, you never know when a disaster could occur,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police Department.

Spizarny said the 16-year-old who allegedly shot the victim is currently being detained.

