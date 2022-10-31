ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

HuffPost

Trump Loses Another Battle To Shield His Tax Returns From House Committee

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to reconsider a ruling that his tax returns can be disclosed to a House committee. Trump may take the fight next to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the appeals court refused a request to automatically withhold the release of records pending such a challenge.
UPI News

Roberts puts temporary hold on releasing Trump's tax records

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the release of former President Donald Trump's tax records to a House committee. Roberts stayed the mandate of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which he oversees, on the release of Trump's tax returns to the House ways and means committee.
The Hill

America cannot allow Trump to destroy the Republican Party

Eric Trump, the former president’s son, declared last week: “There is no longer a Republican Party; it’s theTrump party.” The brazen claim is not simply that Donald Trump is the (as yet) unchallenged leader of the GOP — it is that he is the party, having destroyed the once-great American political institution and remade it in his own image. “He’s fundamentally changed the party,” the younger Trump said.
UPI News

Trump seeks Supreme Court intervention in latest effort to block release of taxes

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Monday as a last-ditch effort to keep his tax returns from the eyes of a House committee. Trump asked the high court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from uncovering his tax returns. The committee has sought the former president's tax records since 2019 while he was still in office.
UPI News

Appeals court rejects Trump's effort to shield tax returns from House

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., rejected former President Donald Trump's efforts to block Congress from getting access to his tax returns. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Thursday left standing a three-judge panel ruling stating the House had the authority to ask for the records despite Trump's standing as a former president.
POLITICO

Roberts temporarily blocks House from obtaining Trump tax returns

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a House committee from obtaining several years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns. The chief justice ordered the stay to freeze the House Ways and Means Committee’s request for the documents, which Trump has fought for years. The former president on Monday filed an emergency application asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the case after a federal appeals court last week denied Trump’s request to block the release of his tax returns.
NBC Miami

Op-Ed: Democrats Are Better for Our Country and Economy

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
Reason.com

Revisiting the First Trump Impeachment

Missouri Law Review just released its new issue featuring a symposium on the law and politics of the impeachments of President Donald Trump. It includes an all-star cast of contributors, including Frank Bowman, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Sen. Dick Durbin, Michael Gerhardt, Gene Healy, Brian Kalt, Michael McConnell, Victoria Nourse, and me.
