NECN

Man Charged in North Andover Break-ins Released With GPS Bracelet

The man authorities say was caught on camera trying to break into apartments of Merrimack College students faced a judge Wednesday in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Essex County District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Adam Auditore of Medford broke into three apartments at Royal Crest Estates in North Andover Monday, and tried to get into several others.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Driver Sought After Teen Is Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

A search is ongoing Thursday morning for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Acton, Massachusetts. The 13-year-old who was hit is now in a Boston hospital getting treated for those injuries, as police ask for help in their search.
ACTON, MA
NECN

Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA

A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

CVS employee killed while leaving work in Shrewsbury hit-and-run

SHREWSBURY – A driver has been charged following a hit-and-run that killed a Shrewsbury CVS employee who was on her way home from work.Jerry Santiago, 24, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said 20-year-old Ghufran Mutar of Shrewsbury was crossing Route 9 Saturday night around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a car.Mutar was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester but did not survive.The driver did not stop, but the suspect vehicle was later identified as a Dodge Journey.On Monday, Westboro police found the car, which allegedly had visible damage to the front passenger side.Santiago is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westboro District Court.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments

North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Pa. Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman

Police in Boston say they have arrested a man wanted in an August crash that killed a woman in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania. The Boston Police Department said officers in its fugitive unit arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton Wednesday afternoon on Albany Street. Clayton was being sought on a warrant out...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
iheart.com

Peabody Residents Fear Concerns Of Route 114 Lane Close Are Being Ignored

PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Peabody residents are worried their concerns about construction aren't being listened to. Many residents that live near road construction on Route 114 in Peabody are upset that concerns they addressed at a public meeting last week were ignored. "When we got home we...
PEABODY, MA
NECN

Crossing Guard Hit by Car Near New Hampshire High School

A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
HUDSON, NH
NECN

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

4 dorm break-ins reported at Harvard University

Harvard police sent a warning to students Sunday. The Harvard University Police Department issued a warning to students after four burglaries occurred in undergraduate residences within three hours. Campus police said two of the burglaries took place at Quincy House, one at Adams House, and one at 20 DeWolfe St.,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

