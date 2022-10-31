ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrested 4 after back-to-back drug raids

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested four people after executing two separate drug raids Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola said the first raid happened on State Street. There, 42-year-old Keith Bass was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence. During the search,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Pa. Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman

Police in Boston say they have arrested a man wanted in an August crash that killed a woman in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania. The Boston Police Department said officers in its fugitive unit arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton Wednesday afternoon on Albany Street. Clayton was being sought on a warrant out...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brockton woman Veronica Goncalves attacked, killed in her own driveway

BROCKTON - Investigators say a woman was killed in her Brockton driveway Wednesday afternoon.Investigators called the attack, "savage, brutal and unprovoked."   Police were called to the Crescent Street home for a woman bleeding in her driveway. They found 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves on the ground suffering from a head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Goncalves had just returned from dropping her daughter off at work and had her 2-year-old grandchild in the car."It seems she was attacked right inside of her car," said a nephew of Goncalves. "And her granddaughter was in the back seat."He added that the granddaughter is fine and with family. "Preliminarily, this appears to have been a targeted attack and not a random act of violence," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Driver Sought After Teen Is Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run

A search is ongoing Thursday morning for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Acton, Massachusetts. The 13-year-old who was hit is now in a Boston hospital getting treated for those injuries, as police ask for help in their search.
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery

Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Suspect Injured in Shooting by Easton Police Identified

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office has identified the man injured by an Easton Police officer in a shooting on Friday night as 34-year-old Dwayne Gervais of Easton. State police assigned to the D.A.'s office continue to investigate the non-fatal police shooting that took place before midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
