Weymouth man admits to shooting gun at girlfriend and responding State Police
A Weymouth Township man admitted Wednesday that he fired a gun at his girlfriend and responding police during a domestic incident in 2020. James Weinerman, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault. He faces eight years in prison under the plea agreement, which requires him to serve...
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
New Bedford police arrested 4 after back-to-back drug raids
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested four people after executing two separate drug raids Tuesday. Lt. Scott Carola said the first raid happened on State Street. There, 42-year-old Keith Bass was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence. During the search,...
Report of an unconscious person leads to homicide investigation in Brockton after a woman was found dead in a driveway
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death in a driveway in Brockton Wednesday. Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Boston Police Arrest Man Wanted in Pa. Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman
Police in Boston say they have arrested a man wanted in an August crash that killed a woman in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania. The Boston Police Department said officers in its fugitive unit arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton Wednesday afternoon on Albany Street. Clayton was being sought on a warrant out...
Man accused of choking Providence police officer
Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn't allowed into a party.
Dartmouth Police Arrest New Bedford Man for Allegedly Trafficking Meth
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine after Dartmouth Police executed a search warrant at his Brock Avenue address. According to police, Dartmouth detectives executed the warrant at around 10:30 a.m. this morning along with members of the Massachusetts State Police...
Brockton woman Veronica Goncalves attacked, killed in her own driveway
BROCKTON - Investigators say a woman was killed in her Brockton driveway Wednesday afternoon.Investigators called the attack, "savage, brutal and unprovoked." Police were called to the Crescent Street home for a woman bleeding in her driveway. They found 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves on the ground suffering from a head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Goncalves had just returned from dropping her daughter off at work and had her 2-year-old grandchild in the car."It seems she was attacked right inside of her car," said a nephew of Goncalves. "And her granddaughter was in the back seat."He added that the granddaughter is fine and with family. "Preliminarily, this appears to have been a targeted attack and not a random act of violence," said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Driver Sought After Teen Is Seriously Hurt in Acton Hit-and-Run
A search is ongoing Thursday morning for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager with serious injuries Wednesday evening in Acton, Massachusetts. The 13-year-old who was hit is now in a Boston hospital getting treated for those injuries, as police ask for help in their search.
Here’s how police found a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run
A discarded part led police to the 2011 Dodge Journey involved in the crash. A broken part led police to the suspected vehicle — and its driver — allegedly involved in an Oct. 29 fatal hit-and-run in Shrewsbury, according to court documents. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, was arraigned...
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
Boston Police Looking to ID Woman Found Dead in Dorchester Cemetery
Boston Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was found dead in a Dorchester cemetery earlier this week. Police said the body was found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street Monday around 6 p.m. The woman is described as being in her early 20s, about 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with short brown hair. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hooded sweatshirt with the initials USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike slide on sneakers.
Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man who held a gun to a woman’s head Sunday is being held without bail pending a Nov. 4 dangerousness hearing, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Anthony Jackson, 23, was charged Monday in Dorchester with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon,...
