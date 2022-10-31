Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win
Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park...
Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History
Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with...
Dolphins Acquire Pro Bowl LB Bradley Chubb in Deal With Denver
With the National Football League's trade deadline Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify their defense in a push toward the playoffs. The Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a trade that has Miami sending its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a fourth round pick in the 2024 draft and running back Chase Edmonds.
Hit That Line: Ole Miss is off, but the Rebels' postseason path could become clearer in Week 10
The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) are not on the field this week. That’s not stopping the Hit That Line crew from recapping last week’s win over Texas A&M and quickly jumping into Week 10 in college football. There are some big games on the...
