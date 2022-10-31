ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Heaps Praise on Bill Belichick as Patriots Coach Makes History

Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with...
Dolphins Acquire Pro Bowl LB Bradley Chubb in Deal With Denver

With the National Football League's trade deadline Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins made a move to solidify their defense in a push toward the playoffs. The Dolphins acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in a trade that has Miami sending its first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a fourth round pick in the 2024 draft and running back Chase Edmonds.
