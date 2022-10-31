Read full article on original website
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
SmartAsset study finds Grays Harbor at top of list for most value for local property taxes
A new study from financial technology company SmartAsset highlighted the places in Washington where home values have risen the most over a five year period. Once again it showed that Grays Harbor topped the list statewide by a large margin. Home value rankings were one factor in a three part...
2022 Holiday Markets and Bazaars in Grays Harbor
It’s time for hot cocoa, candy canes and mistletoe! Well, maybe not quite yet, but it will be here before you know it. Get your shopping done for everyone on your list in one place and find something unique at our local holiday markets and bazaars in Grays Harbor.
“Kurt Cobain Bridge” to North Aberdeen replacement fully funded at $23.1 Million
The City of Aberdeen has announced that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has selected the Young Street Bridge, formally known as the North Aberdeen Bridge, to receive federal funds under the Federal Local Bridge Program. The city stated that the bridge was originally constructed in 1956 across the...
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone
St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
Murder Charge Dropped in Grays Harbor County Death
The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.
Missing woman found dead in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
