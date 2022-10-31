ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taholah, WA

KXRO.com

WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition

A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
MONTESANO, WA
GraysHarborTalk

2022 Holiday Markets and Bazaars in Grays Harbor

It’s time for hot cocoa, candy canes and mistletoe! Well, maybe not quite yet, but it will be here before you know it. Get your shopping done for everyone on your list in one place and find something unique at our local holiday markets and bazaars in Grays Harbor.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
MASON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone

St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Murder Charge Dropped in Grays Harbor County Death

The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing woman found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
MASON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

KING 5

