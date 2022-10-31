Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
The answer to unlocking UVA basketball’s 2022-2023 potential: Lineup versatility
As we edge closer and closer to the Virginia Cavaliers’ season opening contest on Monday, we’re continuing to plug out analysis about this 2022-2023 squad. Today we’re taking a look at the lineup versatility which is available to this roster particularly as a result of the arrival of new personnel.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA 2022-23 schedule breakdown: November
Tip off of the 2022-23 Virginia men’s basketball season is less than a week away, and this week we’ll be breaking down the schedule in four parts, beginning today with the November slate. The 18th-ranked Cavaliers (21-14, 12-8 ACC last season) return all five starters, and will host...
No. 18 Virginia opens ‘gauntlet’ November with North Carolina Central
After opening last season with a dud and ending it without an NCAA Tournament bid, No. 18 Virginia doesn’t want
On The Beat: UNC's Depth To Be Tested at Virginia
With North Carolina standing 7-1, a trip to Charlottesville awaits Mack Brown’s team. Going to Virginia has not been kind for Brown in the past, but his 2022 team has its sights set on bigger prizes that are only available if the Heels handle business Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss the latest news coming from the Kenan Football Center and also discuss the Tar Heel basketball season that opens next Monday night against UNC-Wilmington.
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 11/1: Anthony Gill starts for the Wizards, UVA vs Miami was a true battle of bad offenses, and Nick Jackson is ACC LB of the week
Good morning everybody and welcome back on in to Around the Corner as I take you through what you need to know about the Virginia Cavaliers on this first day of November. UVA/Pitt to Kick at Noon on Nov. 12 — Virginia Sports. Barf barf barf. Too much of...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Football Fan Reacts Survey: Who do you blame for the UVA offense’s struggles?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. After the ‘Hoos lost an absolute stinker to Miami this past Saturday, we want to...
Louisa County RB Savion Hiter is a name to know in 2026, picks up Virginia offer
MINERAL, Va.-- Remember this name, Savion Hiter. He may only be a freshman but the Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back is already making a name for himself and he will be one to watch in his 2026 class. Last Friday night, Hiter rushed for a career-high 253 yards and...
C-Ville Weekly
A force in her field
Joyce Chopra will be interviewed by Paul Wagner following a screening of Smooth Talk at the Virginia Film Festival on November 4 at Violet Crown Cinema. The filmmaker and author will read from Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond at New Dominion Bookshop on November 11. Image courtesy of the Virginia Film Festival.
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
WHSV
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
NBC 29 News
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO. The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role. Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role...
NBC 29 News
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Ivy Creek Foundation partnered with Charlottesville’s Department of Parks & Recreation for the unveiling of a historic marker Sunday, October 30. The historic marker and program are honoring River View Farm and the Carr and Greer Family. Teresa Leslie is a fifth-generation descendent of...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Charlotte man arrested in Oct. 23 murder of Davonn J. Wilson
A Charlotte, N.C., man has been charged in the murder of Davonn J. Wilson after an altercation in Downtown Charlottesville in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23. Marcel Darell Washington was taken into custody in Tennessee on Friday and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a joint statement from Charlottesville Police and the Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Office.
cbs19news
North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
cbs19news
Carnival open at Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Cole Shows Amusement Carnival opened on Oct. 27 and it has been packed. A lot of families and teens were there and shared what brings them out to the carnival. “Oh of course the rides. It's a tradition here and now that my kids...
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
realcrozetva.com
Beaver Creek Dam Update
I received the following via email (the bolding is mine) The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has prepared a Draft Supplemental Watershed Plan-Environmental Document (Draft Plan-EA) for the Rehabilitation of Multiple-Purpose Structure No. 1 of the Beaver Creek watershed (Beaver Creek Dam) located in Albemarle County, Virginia. NRCS and the Project Sponsors invite you to review the Draft Plan-EA and provide your comments, questions and/or feedback regarding this supplemental watershed plan.
969wsig.com
Covid numbers rise locally
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-related deaths this week in the commonwealth. In numbers released Friday, 71 people statewide have died due to the virus since Monday. Only two of those were local. One was of them was Rockingham County’s 256th since the start of the pandemic. That is the most in the WSVA listening area. The other was in Harrisonburg.
wina.com
NC man arrested in bar shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – On Sunday October 23, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a shots fired report near the 200 Block of West Main St. Two individuals were involved in an altercation and Davonn J. Wilson suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the UVA Medical Center.
