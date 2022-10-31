ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

MoviePass Execs Indicted on Securities Fraud Charges

Two former leaders of MoviePass have been indicted on securities fraud charges for allegedly deceiving investors about the company’s business model and sustainability. Theodore Farnsworth, the former CEO of parent company Helios & Matheson, and Mitchell Lowe, the former CEO of MoviePass, were each charged with one count of securities fraud and three counts of wire fraud. MoviePass exploded in 2017 after it announced its all-you-can watch subscription plan, priced at $9.95 per month. The service quickly grew from 20,000 members to more than 3 million — but hemorrhaged money and eventually collapsed. The charges, which were unsealed on Friday, echo the allegations...
coingeek.com

Was Celsius a Ponzi scheme? Federal judge orders probe

The unwinding of the Celsius Network has been the subject of much speculation in recent months. Many have begun to wonder if it was one giant scam all along. After the digital currency lending platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many who were burned by it, including DeFi platform KeyFi, accused it of operating like a classic Ponzi scheme, using new user deposits to pay yields and enable withdrawals.
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
cryptoglobe.com

Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?

Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
TechCrunch

Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto

And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
u.today

Binance Wants to Buy Bank

Binance is considering purchasing a bank as part of its acquisition spree, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. Such a potential deal could potentially help bridge the boundaries between the nascent cryptocurrency industry and legacy finance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency giant...
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs takes latest step into crypto-space with ‘Datonomy’ system

American multinational bank Goldman Sachs is working with investment firm MSCI and cryptocurrency intelligence firm CoinMetrics to launch a new digital asset classification system. Called Datonomy, it classifies crypto-coins and tokens based on how they are used. It aims to better track crypto-tokens so that investors and industry participants can...
decrypt.co

SEC Charges Trade Coin Club for $295 Million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme

The SEC alleges four people conned investors into sinking money in a fraudulent crypto trading bot. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today hit four people with charges for allegedly swindling investors out of nearly $300 million in a “fraudulent crypto Ponzi scheme.”. In a Friday announcement, the SEC...
CoinDesk

Canada Launches Consultation on Crypto, Stablecoins and CBDCs

Canada's federal government announced a consultation on "cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies," in a fiscal update published Thursday. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what this means for crypto adoption and regulation in the country.
TheStreet

A Quick Guide to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a hot topic in the world of finance and economics. In this blog post, we'll explore the basics of CBDCs, how global central banks and policymakers have approached their regulation, and what implications CBDCs may hold for finance professionals. As outlined in Module 2...
cryptopotato.com

SKYWARD Token Dumps 95% as Hackers Drain Protocol’s Treasury

The protocol developers asked users to withdraw their funds as they are fully locked out of the contract and cannot prevent any future losses. SKYWARD, the native token of NEAR-based platform Skyward Finance, plunged by 95% after the protocol’s treasury lost $3 million in a smart contract exploit. The...

