U.S. banks report $1.2 billion in ransomware payments for 2021, Treasury says
U.S. banks reported $1.2 billion in ransomware payments in 2021, which was triple the amount reported in 2020, according to the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN.
U.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal - Politico
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to open an investigation into Adobe Inc's (ADBE.O) $20 billion takeover of Figma, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter and a document it viewed.
MoviePass Execs Indicted on Securities Fraud Charges
Two former leaders of MoviePass have been indicted on securities fraud charges for allegedly deceiving investors about the company’s business model and sustainability. Theodore Farnsworth, the former CEO of parent company Helios & Matheson, and Mitchell Lowe, the former CEO of MoviePass, were each charged with one count of securities fraud and three counts of wire fraud. MoviePass exploded in 2017 after it announced its all-you-can watch subscription plan, priced at $9.95 per month. The service quickly grew from 20,000 members to more than 3 million — but hemorrhaged money and eventually collapsed. The charges, which were unsealed on Friday, echo the allegations...
coingeek.com
Was Celsius a Ponzi scheme? Federal judge orders probe
The unwinding of the Celsius Network has been the subject of much speculation in recent months. Many have begun to wonder if it was one giant scam all along. After the digital currency lending platform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many who were burned by it, including DeFi platform KeyFi, accused it of operating like a classic Ponzi scheme, using new user deposits to pay yields and enable withdrawals.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
dailycoin.com
Global Payment Giant MoneyGram Now Permits U.S. Users To Buy, Sell, And Hold Cryptocurrencies On Its Mobile App
MoneyGram’s mobile app now allows its users to buy, sell and hoard cryptocurrencies. As part of the new offering, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC) will be available for trading and storing in all U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Through its partnership with Coinme, MoneyGram will...
Coinbase CEO says USDC will become ‘de facto central bank digital currency,’ company posts weak Q3 earnings
Crypto Winter has come for one of the most established companies in the industry. The giant exchange disclosed on Thursday that net revenue for the third quarter was down 28% from the previous one, and that retail and institutional trading volumes took major hits as investors move away from the volatile crypto sector.
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
TechCrunch
Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto
And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
u.today
Binance Wants to Buy Bank
Binance is considering purchasing a bank as part of its acquisition spree, according to a recent report by Bloomberg. Such a potential deal could potentially help bridge the boundaries between the nascent cryptocurrency industry and legacy finance. As reported by U.Today, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the cryptocurrency giant...
dailyhodl.com
Amicus Briefs Are Boosting Ripple’s Case and Weakening SEC’s Arguments in XRP Lawsuit, Says Crypto Legal Expert
Crypto legal expert Jeremy Hogan says the amicus briefs filed in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple are harming the SEC’s case. Hogan says the amicus briefs are strengthening Ripple’s case in the lawsuit the markets regulator filed against Ripple alleging XRP to be an unregistered security.
datafloq.com
NY Fed official: Digital dollar could speed foreign exchange settlement
(Reuters) -A top Federal Reserve Bank of New York official said on Friday that the bank sees promise in using a central bank digital dollar to speed up settlement time in foreign exchange markets. Michelle Neal, who is head of the bank’s Markets Group, did not say anything involving a...
techaiapp.com
Crypto Exchanges Must Comply With Russia Sanctions, Singapore Central Bank Says – Exchanges Bitcoin News
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has reiterated that cryptocurrency exchanges need to conform to restrictions on Russian users imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The reminder comes after researchers established that pro-Russia activists have raised millions of dollars in digital assets to support its war effort. Singapore Says...
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs takes latest step into crypto-space with ‘Datonomy’ system
American multinational bank Goldman Sachs is working with investment firm MSCI and cryptocurrency intelligence firm CoinMetrics to launch a new digital asset classification system. Called Datonomy, it classifies crypto-coins and tokens based on how they are used. It aims to better track crypto-tokens so that investors and industry participants can...
decrypt.co
SEC Charges Trade Coin Club for $295 Million Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme
The SEC alleges four people conned investors into sinking money in a fraudulent crypto trading bot. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today hit four people with charges for allegedly swindling investors out of nearly $300 million in a “fraudulent crypto Ponzi scheme.”. In a Friday announcement, the SEC...
CoinDesk
Canada Launches Consultation on Crypto, Stablecoins and CBDCs
Canada's federal government announced a consultation on "cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies," in a fiscal update published Thursday. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses what this means for crypto adoption and regulation in the country.
A Quick Guide to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a hot topic in the world of finance and economics. In this blog post, we'll explore the basics of CBDCs, how global central banks and policymakers have approached their regulation, and what implications CBDCs may hold for finance professionals. As outlined in Module 2...
cryptopotato.com
SKYWARD Token Dumps 95% as Hackers Drain Protocol’s Treasury
The protocol developers asked users to withdraw their funds as they are fully locked out of the contract and cannot prevent any future losses. SKYWARD, the native token of NEAR-based platform Skyward Finance, plunged by 95% after the protocol’s treasury lost $3 million in a smart contract exploit. The...
