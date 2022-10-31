Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Grab this HP Envy laptop deal before it sells out!
When looking for a laptop that works for both general use and productivity, the HP Envy balances both well; even better, the 17-inch version gives you enough screen space to get all your work done without feeling crowded. Unfortunately, 17-inch laptops tend to be expensive, especially when they have a lot of great specifications under the hood, but luckily HP has some great HP Envy deals, including for the larger HP Envy, which you can grab for $900 — a $300 discount on the $1,200 list price it usually goes for.
Engadget
Amazon's latest tablet sale brings the Fire HD 10 back down to $75
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Amazon's Fire HD...
notebookcheck.net
Intel's i7-1260P mobile CPU surprisingly beats an i9-12900HX in Thunderbolt 4 tests conducted with external RTX 4090
Jarrod’s Tech put together an interesting experiment that aims to test the limits of a Thunderbolt 4 laptop connector with an external GPU setup featuring Nvidia’s RTX 4090 FE card. Of course, no one expects an eGPU setup to perform on the same level as the desktop equivalent, but the test also reveals glaring limitations for Intel’s top-of-the-line i9-12900HX mobile CPU. Jarrod thought an i7-1260P laptop might be bottlenecked in some cases, so he added an i9-12900HX model in the mix for good measure. Surprisingly enough, the i7-12600P proved considerably faster in some gaming scenarios.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE Review: A Worthwhile, But Niche, Investment
Earlier this year, Google tried and failed to breathe life into its attempt at breaking into the game streaming race. Now the tech giant has emerged with an attempt at reconciliation. After Google left cloud gamers unimpressed with the ill-received Stadia, it re-entered the field this month with a launch of Chromebooks that cater to cloud gaming.
Consumer Reports.org
HP 14 Laptop Review
Walk into your local retailer and there’s a very good chance you’ll see several HP laptops on display in the computer section. The company makes all sorts of laptops, from high-end models aimed at digital creatives or budding content creators to more modest, workmanlike devices like the HP 14. It’s aimed at folks who just sorta need a laptop in the same way you just sorta need a toaster or teakettle: As long as it gets the job done without too much fluff, eh, that’s good enough.
reinisfischer.com
Top 13 Best Selling Laptops November 2022
Apple with its MacBook Air models with M2 chips are among the best-selling laptops in November 2022. Followed by Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and HP. Laptops for everyday computer needs, as well as gaming laptops under $1,000, are among the top-selling laptop models. Keep reading to learn more. A quick note:...
Business Insider
Apple Black Friday deals: Save early on AirPods Max, Apple Watch, and Beats headphones
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday might be a few weeks away, but if you've got your eye on Apple devices, you can definitely start shopping now. Deals are already underway for iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil.
Save a whopping $800 on an RTX 3070 Ti powered-desktop with one of Intel's best gaming CPUs
Grab this souped-up ABS Gladiator for an all-time low of $1,700.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Brand-new Dell G16 gaming laptop with Core i7-12700H, RTX 3050 Ti and 165Hz QHD display already on sale with a steep 33% discount
Dell's new 16-inch machine may not be the sleekest or most portable gaming laptop on the market, but considering its already discounted sale price of US$899, it arguably offers a lot of CPU performance and a fairly decent QHD display for the money. The Dell G15 was and still is...
Engadget
Meta Quest Pro review: A next-gen headset for the VR faithful
Currently, few things make people's eyes roll harder than the metaverse. As someone who grew up reading sci-fi novels and dreaming about what virtual worlds might look like in the future, that's kind of sad, but I get it. Mark Zuckerberg is so thirsty to make those dreams a reality that he’s betting billions of dollars and the survival of his company on the metaverse being The Next Big Thing. Meanwhile, the average person is still wondering what the point of having a VR headset really is, aside from maybe smashing some polygons in Superhot or Beat Saber.
Cooling consumer demand results in another down quarter for phones, tablets and Chromebooks
What just happened? Slowing demand for consumer electronics has resulted in yet another down quarter for smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks. The latest data from IDC highlights a worldwide smartphone shipment decline of 9.7 percent year over year – to 301.9 million units – in the third quarter. According to the research firm, it is the largest-ever third quarter dip and the fifth consecutive quarterly decline for the mobile industry.
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
The best Amazon device deals to shop ahead of Black Friday 2022
October Prime Day is over, but Amazon is back with another sale before Black Friday. Shop the Alexa Birthday sale this week for amazing device deals.
Digital Trends
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 review: pure headphone luxury
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 review: pure headphone luxury. “The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 deliver fantastic sound and unbeatable comfort in a meticulously crafted set of cans.”. Look, I agree with you. $699 — oh c’mon, who am I kidding, $700 — is a lot to pay for a set of wireless headphones, even if they are the Px8, the new flagship of the Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) personal audio lineup. The truth is once you start to head north of $400, the improvements to sound quality start to taper off and it becomes more about design, materials, and — in a sense — the whole “premium-ness” of the experience.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU flexes its muscles at 13K gaming
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is a beast at 4K gaming, and even able to cope with 8K resolutions, but how about 13K? Well, it can manage there too – just about – as a YouTuber has proved. The key to this 13K feat, as you might guess, is...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16: Firmware update supposed to solve reboot-problem
High quality components, AMD Ryzen 6000 - sounds like a winning combo in the year 2022. A laptop like this is the Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 G1 (available from Amazon, affiliate link), a multimedia laptop with a 16 inch screen, slim exterior, premium materials and powerful AMD Ryzen 6000H series chips. Despite this, the ThinkPad only achieved 87 % in our comprehensive review, missing the "Very good" verdict. This was due to an extremely annoying problem: The laptop would just restart itself during use.
Engadget
T-Mobile will start charging a $35 fee on all new activations and upgrades
Even if you do it yourself online. T-Mobile may be joining rivals Verizon and AT&T by introducing an $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades, according to The T-Mo Report and some Redditors. According to T-Mobile internal documents, it's introducing a "Device Connection Charge" for "all activations and upgrades for mobile, Beyond the Smartphone and broadband devices."
Engadget
DJI's Mavic 3 Classic drone drops a lens in return for a lower price
The quadcopter is more accessible to aerial movie makers. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. DJI's Mavic 3 is a useful cinematic drone, but its steep price ($1,899 as we write this) can be off-putting compared to the $1,449 of the older Mavic 2 Pro. The company thinks it has a simple solution, though: offer a trimmed-back version. DJI has introduced the Mavic 3 Classic, a new variant that drops the telephoto lens in exchange for a better $1,469 starting price (more on that later).
