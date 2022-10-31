Read full article on original website
Bid accepted for construction of new Todd County library
The Todd County Library Board Monday accepted a bid of just over $4 million to construct a new 12,900 square foot facility on South Main Street. Carolyn Wells serves on the Building Committee and says the accepted bid of $4,059,305 came from C&C Contracting, LLC of Russellville, which was one of two bidders. Scott, Murphy, & Daniel, LLC of Bowling Green submitted a bid of just over $4.5 million.
Madisonville, Hopkins County to break ground on new Sports Plex Thursday
The City of Madisonville and Hopkins County Government will break ground Thursday on its new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The groundbreaking will take place 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 839 Midtown Boulevard and the community is invited to attend. The building on 22 acres of land will feature six basketball...
Todd County Chamber announces bale trail winners
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced winners in its Todd County Bale Trail contest. The Todd County Health Department’s tractor hay creation received the most votes for first place, Living Water Ministries’ lion made of hay took second place and Country View Creamery’s hay cow was third place.
Christian, Trigg County rescinding outdoor burn ban
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander are rescinding that county’s outdoor burn ban after more much-needed rain arrived over the weekend. The Mesonet site just north of Cadiz reported about six-tenths of an inch of rain, Christian County received 86-hundreths and Todd County got...
Fatal collision in Trigg County injures two others
A Monday morning collision resulted in the death of a Trigg County woman. The wreck occurred on US-68/KY-80 between Cadiz and Canton, where it intersects with Blue Springs Road. Kentucky state troopers report that 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz and a passenger, 75-year-old Everett Birdsong, collided with a truck pulling...
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
Deadly crash closed highway in Livingston County, Ky.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 60, between Burna and Salem in Livingston County, was reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday, October 31. A crash near Old Salem Church Road and Victory Auto Sales shut down the highway shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Livingston County...
UPDATE: Third wreck on Interstate 24 in Clarksville, with highway shut down at Exit 11
Update, 3:45 p.m.: Dispatch is reporting a third wreck, this one at about mile marker 13. Westbound traffic is backed up to about mile marker 18. Update, 2:37 p.m.: CPD reports that TDOT has requested that I-24 West be shut down at Exit 11 instead of Exit 8. The I-24W...
Driver hospitalized after Greenville tree crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after authorities say they crashed into a tree. Around 11 a.m., the Greenville Fire Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. Authorities claim the […]
VIDEO – Downtown Hopkinsville Trick Or Treat 2022 #1
Characters of all sorts turned out Monday in downtown Hopkinsville for the annual Downtown Trick or Treat celebration. Check out this video from the afternoon of ghouls and goblins and more.
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
Council Approves Zoning Code Amendement, Funding For Sidewalk
Hopkinsville City Council approved a solar energy systems zoning text amendment municipal order on first reading and an order for funding construction of a new sidewalk on Gateway Lane. After a lot of discussion at the Committee of the Whole meeting in October pertaining to amending the solar energy systems...
Early Voting Kicks Off For November 8 General Election
Three days of early voting is underway in preparation of the November 8 General Election next Tuesday. Early voting polling places will be open in Christian, Trigg, Caldwell, Todd, and other counties across the state through Saturday, November 5. In Christian County early voting will take place at the Christian...
Cadiz woman killed in two-vehicle crash
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on US 68/KY 80 at the intersection of Blue Springs Road on Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. Troopers said Marcie Birdsong, 70, of Cadiz, was traveling south on...
Cadiz Woman Killed In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released more information about a crash on US 68 in Trigg County that killed one person and injured two others Monday morning. Kentucky State Police say just before 9 am, a truck driven by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong, of Cadiz, was turning onto US 68 from Blue Springs Road and pulled into the path of a westbound truck driven by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett, of Greenbriar, Tennessee.
PHOTOS – 2022 Halloween Safe Night In Cadiz
Several hundred children and their families descended upon the Cadiz downtown and their local businesses Monday night, to enjoy Halloween Safe Night 2022 within the friendly confines of Main Street. Along with those ghosts and goblins, princes and princesses were hundreds of bags and boxes of candy — all to...
Vision come true: Crofton Baptist names building after former pastor
CROFTON, Ky. (KT) — Rick Hatley, who pastored Crofton Baptist Church until his death in February, had a dream of seeing a new Family Life Center completed and without any debt to the church. That dream has been fulfilled, and this past Sunday the building was named in his honor.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
One killed, two hurt in Trigg County crash
A Trigg County woman was killed in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 68-KY 80 and Blue Springs Road Monday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection, and investigation determined a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz was heading south on Blue Springs Road when she attempted to turn left onto 68-80. She reportedly pulled into the path of a vehicle hauling a horse trailer that was operated by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee and the two collided.
Police: Man admits to pouring gasoline around house, lighting gas on fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man is accused of setting fire and trying to burn a house and vehicles. Jeffery D. Cook, 34, of Jones Street, faces charges a charge of first-degree arson (attempt). Police were called just before midnight Oct. 8 when a man saw a fire...
