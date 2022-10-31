Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu Breaks Startling Record in Recent Market Decline
MATIC up 15%, Here Are Two Potential Reasons
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
DOGE, BNB, MASK Just Might Be Used on Twitter, Analyst Suggests, Here's Why
XRP Trading Volume up 1,500%, 847.9 Billion SHIB Moved as Influencer Shows Support, Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, SHIB and Other Coins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. According to CoinMarketCap data, yesterday, XRP saw a sudden 1,500% surge in trading volume. However, this did not affect the token’s price anyway, which made the crypto community speculate. Higher trading volumes are mainly caused by increased volatility as seasoned traders buy and sell large amounts of crypto to capture profits. But this was not the case for XRP this time because the token has been consolidating in a range since Oct. 20. The most likely reason for the surge may have been investors wanting to buy XRP at its current range in anticipation of a major move in price. At the moment of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.4878, up 7.2% over the past 24 hours.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Attempts to Attract the Attention of Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC) Long-Term Holders
Update on Cardano from FTX CEO Causes Frustration Following MASK Listing
The founder and CEO of major crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has once again triggered the Cardano community. This time the occasion was the crypto entrepreneur's response to the accusation that FTX is listing all random tokens that involve entities affiliated with the exchange and Bankman-Fried, but are still unable to launch spot trading on ADA.
SHIB: Here's What's Happening with Shibarium per Recent Update Provided by Builder
Breaking: BTC, ADA, SHIB, XRP Turn Volatile as Fed Announces Massive Rate Hike
U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, causing renewed volatility. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) plunged to an intraday low of $20,210 on the Bitstamp exchange at 18:00 UTC before moving sharply higher and reaching a new intraday high of $20,751. Cardano (ADA), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other leading altcoins are performing in lockstep with the flagship cryptocurrency.
Next Crypto Bull Run Likely to Hit in 2024: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
XRP Makes Surprising 12% Jump, Here's Why
Binance Delists GALA, But Not Quite, Here's What's Going on Here
Aave Likely to See Price Surge as Certain Network Activity Takes Place: Details
Fantom (FTM) Price up 23% on Andre Cronje's Unexpected Comeback, YFI Pumps Too
Dogecoin Forms Extremely Important Pattern: Crypto Market Review, November 3
BTC and ETH Price Analysis for November 3
Breaking: Largest Cryptocurrency Options Exchange Deribit Suffers $28 Million Hack
Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange, has suffered a $28 million hack, according to an announcement posted on Twitter. It has temporarily halted withdrawals amid ongoing security checks. It is unclear when the exchange will be able to reopen them. The trading platform says that its clients' funds are safe,...
MATIC Price Jumps 17% — What's Happening?
SHIB Burn Rate up 260% as Shibarium Release Date Potentially Gets Closer
