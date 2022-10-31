ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Officials: Mail absentee ballots by Tuesday for Nov. 8 election

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chpYl_0itDzUq400

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In less than two weeks, Oklahoma voters will be heading to the polls to decide several key races across the state.

However, not everyone will be heading to the polls in person.

The Secretary of the State Election Board is encouraging voters who have requested absentee ballots to mail those ballots back as soon as possible.

Several arrested in suspected prescription painkiller drug ring

“While our county election boards work closely with local post offices to ensure that every mail ballot makes it into the hands of election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day, we encourage voters to follow United States postal guidelines and mail ballots at least seven days prior to the election,” said Secretary Paul Ziriax. “Voters should consider the amount of time needed to vote their ballot, as well as the distance the ballot has to travel.”

Absentee ballots that are returned by mail must be received by the voter’s County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends that voters mail their absentee ballots no later than Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Video: OKC police negotiate with armed suspect after shooting

Voters who requested a ‘standard’ absentee ballot have the option to hand deliver their ballot to the County Election Board during regular business hours. Ballots must be returned no later than the Monday before the election.

A valid proof of identity is required when dropping off your absentee ballot and your affidavit must be notarized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma

The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Hofmeister picks up new endorsements from across aisle

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s opponent, Joy Hofmeister, picked up new endorsements from across the aisle. A former congressman lined up for the superintendent. JC Watts, a former University of Oklahoma quarterback who served four terms in the House of Representatives in a new campaign ad this week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st

It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Poll: Oklahoma Governor race tightens, Hofmeister maintains narrow lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data on Oklahoma's race for Governor shows a tightening contest between incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister. Oklahoma-based Ascend Action released its latest numbers to FOX 25 on Monday, showing Hofmeister maintaining a lead over Stitt, however the gap is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers

During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Nevada ACLU requests probe into alleged partisan hand-count

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state Wednesday to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Washington Examiner

Ex-House Republican leader JC Watts backs Oklahoma Democratic governor hopeful

Former House Republican Conference Chairman J.C. Watts of Oklahoma is crossing party lines to support the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in his state, Joy Hofmeister. In a video released by the gubernatorial campaign of Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, Watts took an implicit dig at GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is in a surprisingly tight race in usually deep-red Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Stitt cut Oklahoma’s prison population, sentencing alternatives still unfunded

Candidate Kevin Stitt campaigned on lowering the nation’s highest incarceration rate, emphasizing the need to provide more help for non-violent offenders. He kept the former promise, following the will of voters in his first year as governor by signing the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history and releasing 523 non-violent offenders. In all, Stitt’s office says he signed 774 commutations, 290 pardons, and 101 paroles in 2019.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New tool to be rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tool is being rolled out to make schools safer in Oklahoma. It’ll allow users to report a range of issues from bullying to state law violations. The Awareity tool was launched on Wednesday on the education department’s website. When you click the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy