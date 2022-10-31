Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
2 women attacked with knife, suspect wanted in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now wanted after two women were attacked with a knife early Wednesday morning in Visalia. Visalia Police officers were called out to the 5400 block of west Vassar around 1:08 a.m. for calls for help. When officers arrived, they say they found...
Fresno man found dead in home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street. As officers approached the door, they say […]
KMPH.com
Mom, baby hurt in hit and run
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A mother and her 1-year-old baby were both injured in a hit-and-run crash in Fresno. A FOX 26 viewer sent us a video of the incident that happened on October 31, around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Church Avenue, as well as pictures of the damage it caused.
Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
Man arrested after attacking women in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women were attacked with a knife early Tuesday morning according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say that at approximately 1:08 a.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call for service on the 5400 block of west Vassar in Visalia. When officers arrived they located two women that had allegedly […]
Man shot and killed in Visalia identified
The Visalia Police Department has identified the victim of Monday's fatal shooting.
KMPH.com
$25,000 reward for information on double homicide in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A $25,000 reward is now available for anyone with information on the murders of a young mom and her 3-week-old daughter. 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine Solorio-Rivera were shot and killed on Sept. 24th. Fresno Police responded to the scene on S....
Police officer finds shooting victim in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Police officer driving in southeast Fresno found a man who was shot, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the officer was in the area of Church and Chestnut avenues around 11:00 p.m. and saw two men having an argument. The 31-year-old victim told officers that he had […]
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
KMPH.com
Man wanted for armed robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery in Fresno. Fresno PD responded to the Dino Mart near McKinley and West Tuesday night. They say a single suspect walked into the business with a gun and demanded the money from the register. After receiving the...
KMPH.com
Driver crashes after leading deputies on long chase
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver crashed after leading Fresno County Sheriffs on a long chase. Deputies say this happened around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday in Fresno. Authorities tried to pull over a man on Clinton and Maple because they say a vehicle code was violated but he refused to stop.
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Teens seen stealing alcohol from store in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An ampm owner in southeast Fresno said he's concerned after a couple of alcohol thefts from teenagers this month. "These are 14-year-olds, these are minors, these crimes will escalate," said Herman Nagra, store owner of ampm in southeast Fresno. "We can stop this, this is an opportunity."
Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Ashely Renee Workman
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Ashely Renee Workman. Ashely Workman is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 34-year-old Workman is 5' 2" tall, 132 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
KMPH.com
Candy pirates caught on camera
Fresno, Calif. — An upset FOX 26 viewer contacted us after what her surveillance cameras captured on Halloween. The video shows several children taking all the candy she set out. It took them less than 15 minutes. She took her own children trick or treating and left out three...
DA: Tulare man sentenced for DUI that killed 2 victims
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The sentence for a man that was found guilty of a DUI crash that killed two victims and injured a third was handed down by the Tulare County Superior Court, according to the Office of the District Attorney County of Tulare. Officials say that at 3:30 p.m. on July 8, […]
School bus involved in northwest Fresno crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two vehicles crashed in an intersection in northwest Fresno causing a car to collide with a school bus Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Corona and Gates avenues. At the time of the incident, there […]
KMPH.com
Suspected armed robbers arrested following crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people suspected in an armed robbery were arrested Monday morning after crashing at Hwy. 99 and Fresno St. in Fresno. Police responded to a call about an armed robbery that took place around 6:00 a.m. at a motel in northwest Fresno. The victim said...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Visalia, CHP says
One person has died following a crash involving a motorcycle in Visalia Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0