FOX 28 Spokane
Get ready for a bumpy ride!
Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40’s. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20’s for most, bringing our first “hard freeze” of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next system set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place and that next system moving in in the overnight hours, we are looking for snow to start our Friday. Early indications look like 1-3″ snow in Spokane and a bit more along the higher benches. Timing and temperatures will be everything, with a system from the southwest moving in Friday, transitioning our snow to a messy rain/snow mix and then to just rain by the second half of the day. Winds will increase behind this system, bringing the possibility of gust 40-50 mph. Some of the impacts from this wind event could be scattered power outages, downed trees and tree limbs and strong crosswinds making travel difficult. We will follow all of our rapidly changing weather conditions as we head through the end of the week.
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a powerful conveyer belt in...
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
Get ready for some frost on your jack-o-lanterns
The coolest weather of the season thus far is on tap this week. Low temperatures in areas more distant from Puget Sound are expected to drop well into the 30s through Wednesday night. Frost is quite possible in places like Olympia, Shelton, Covington, Enumclaw, Arlington, Monroe, Snohomish, and the Mt....
KXLY
Rain moving in late Halloween evening for a soggy Tuesday – Kris
We are tracking rainy weather moving in Halloween night and continuing through Tuesday. We are also tracking a potentially significant storm late this week. That storm is expected to bring rain, snow and possibly damaging winds. Plan your Tuesday. It’s going to be a wet Tuesday with a cold rain...
KHQ Right Now
Trick-or-Treating forecast: spooky, rainy, and chilly
Hold onto your witch hats and masks tomorrow, gusty winds and rain showers are coming for Spokane this Halloween!. Sad news for the families trick-or-treating this Monday, it is going to be a cold and rainy night! Don’t be scared if you feel some strong wind gusts or see a black cat crossing the road, this weather might just add to the spooky Halloween feel!
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
KLEWTV
Slight chance of snow Tuesdsay through Wednesday for our region
The National Weather Service Spokane said on Monday that snow levels will lower near. valley floors late Tuesday into Wednesday. Snow showers in the mountains will bring the greatest risk for wintry travel conditions. "We are closely watching Wednesday morning for a few snow bands that could bring slushy lowland...
Here’s how you can prepare for the snow coming to the Inland Northwest soon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow could come to many parts of the Inland Northwest as early as Wednesday, which means another snow season is upon us. The City of Spokane wants to make sure you are well-prepared for the first snowfall, whenever it comes. “Responding to snow requires a collaboration between the City and community,” says Clint Harris, the City’s Street...
Coeur d’Alene On Ice returns for the winter
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — It’s time to hit the ice! Coeur d’Alene on Ice is returning for its second season. Ice skaters will be able to take a whirl around the rink, sip hot cocoa, toast s’mores around the fire pit and get cozy in the twinkly igloos. Skate sessions are 90 minutes. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 3-12...
Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA
To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
Stretch of North Cascades Highway to close due to weather conditions, WSDOT says
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a stretch of the North Cascades Highway will be closed until at least early next week due to weather conditions. WSDOT tweeted that State Route 20 will close starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, from milepost 134 to 171,...
Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya Construction Project is going to take a little longer than expected. The City of Spokane says crews are working on adding concrete, which is a time-consuming project. They say the construction will finish on November 30. The City says it will be worth it, saying it will keep the corridor in good condition for longer....
Approaching windstorm has Avista prepping for potential power outages
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a expected major storm hitting the northwest on Friday, Avista is preparing for possible power outages that may hit the Spokane area. Strong winds heighten the risk of falling branches hitting power lines. If a power line does go out, Avista says they may not be able to repair the broken power line until the storm is over, which could take up to 24 hours. It also depends on the severity of the broken power line.
How cold does it get in Spokane?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
eastidahonews.com
High wind watch in effect for eastern Idaho Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service is forecasting high winds and blowing dust throughout eastern Idaho. A high wind watch is in effect beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 30 and 60 mph are expected throughout the Snake River Plain, including Island Park,...
New facility near Spokane airport celebrates groundbreaking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new rail-truck facility celebrated its groundbreaking on Wednesday. The facility is on South Craig road, about 10 minutes from the Spokane airport. The new tracks were built with the intention of making the import of cargo and goods faster and more efficient. Construction on the...
Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear
POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Three sisters dressed as ‘Sanderson Sisters’ paddle board on the Spokane River for Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash — Take a look at this spooky sight. A bunch of witches took to the Spokane River for some stand-up paddle board action this afternoon! “We just wanted to get out on our paddle boards and have a little witchy magic on Halloween this year,” Hannah, one of the paddle boarders, said. “We’re three sisters.” They are sisters...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shooting investigation in northeast Spokane puts school put on lockdown out of ‘abundance of caution’
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a possible shooting near Crestline and Euclid Avenue. SPD told KHQ that Bemiss Elementary school is placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. There are no other reports of other schools being on lockdown at this time.
