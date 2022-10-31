John Knight Peters, 92, of Valdosta, died at Langdale Hospice House on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Born in Valdosta on May 29, 1930, he was the son of the late Joel R. Peters, Sr. and Marie Knight Peters. Mr. Peters was a proud Navy veteran. He was a farmer and loved working with his cows. For many years he worked with the Lowndes County Recycling Center, and with ground maintenance at Moody Air Force Base. He liked to tinker on lawnmowers and weed eaters and was an avid reader of historical books and journals. Mr. Peters was a lifelong member of Bemiss United Methodist Church and a proud member of the United Methodist Men’s Group.

