This insane stat about the Rams and Eagles shows how bad LA's offense has been

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Remember the days when the Rams had one of the best offenses in the NFL? I’m not talking about the Greatest Show on Turf. It was as recent as last year when they were seventh in points scored and from 2017-2019 when they ranked in the top 10 in yards each year.

With the way the offense is playing this season, it’s easy to forget how good the Rams have been under Sean McVay.

To put their struggles into perspective, Rich Hribar of Sharp Football shared a mind-blowing stat. The Eagles have scored more points (126) in the second quarter alone this season, which is more than the Rams have scored (118) all season. The Broncos, Steelers and Texans are the other three teams who haven’t scored more than 126 points this season.

For comparison, the Rams scored 115 points in their first four games last season and had already scored 207 points through seven games – 89 more points than they’ve scored in seven games this year. That’s an average of almost 12 points per game more in 2021 than they’re scoring right now.

There’s no question the Eagles have been historically good in the second quarter, but Los Angeles has been atrocious offensively all year.

