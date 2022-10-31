Deputies investigating weekend Hollywood shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times over the weekend in the Hollywood area.

According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night during an incident in Hollywood.

CCSO learned from hospital staff that the man suffered wounds in his torso and left arm, the report read.

The victim told deputies he was walking along Storage Road to a friend’s home after leaving a car event near Shady Rest when he was shot from behind, causing him to fall stunned.

“[The victim] stated that after the shots were fired, he ran away,” CCSO said. before making contact with his girlfriend who then took him to Roper St. Francis hospital.

Information on suspects is unknown at this time.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office is underway.

