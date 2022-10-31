Read full article on original website
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
Murfreesboro police launch new site to report traffic issues
The Murfreesboro Police Department has launched a new website to report complaints and concerns such as speeding, failing to stop at stop signs, red lights and parking issues.
Metro police searching for vehicle involved in October hit-and-run crash
Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash last month.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects
Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 shut down at Exit 11 over shooting investigation in Robertson County
Update, 8:20 p.m.: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19, according to Clarksville Now news partner WKRN, Channel 2-Nashville. Traffic is backed up past Exit 8. Update, 7:50 p.m.: Drivers are being directed off I-24 at Exit 11 and...
Smyrna Police Arrests Second Person in Shell Homicide Case
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a second person in connection with the Shell homicide that occurred on August 30, 2022. Kathryn Taylor, co-defendant in the Shell homicide, was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder of Nicholas Patterson. Keanthony Williams is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Ready, Set, No: Street racing leads to property damages and several arrests
Sky 5 was there Friday night as drivers were doing donuts on private property, leaving lots of tire tracks and trash everywhere. It's dangerous for many who live in south Nashville and La Vergne.
Man Injured in I-24 Crash After Truck Catches Fire
A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-24 near the Tennessee state line Tuesday morning sent one of the drivers to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries and has caused a slowdown in traffic near the site. Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:30 and...
Mayor, City urge residents to join ‘Nobody Trashes Tennessee’ campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro reminds residents that there is a significant cost to cleaning up the city’s roadways and waterways from litter and pollution caused by man-made trash. The 2nd Annual “No Trash November” urges citizens to join in the cleanup. “We urge...
Nashville Detectives Search for Wanted Home Depot Burglary Suspect
Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are searching for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants, mostly related to burglaries and thefts, after stealing approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot location so far this year. Travis Wayne Thomas Jr., 28, of Mt. Juliet, has been identified as the suspect responsible for 14 incidents at the 2535 Powell Avenue location starting in August.
MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only thing that she may have taken was her wallet containing her identification and bank card.
Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
Excavator destroyed by brush fire
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
Middle Tennessee Police Warn Of 'Frightening' New Scam
Here's what to do if this happens to you.
Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
Rutherford Co. school buses fail inspection at higher rate than other districts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates combed through a year’s worth of inspection data and uncovered Rutherford County Schools buses failed inspections at a higher rate than other area districts. Of the major school districts in Middle Tennessee, most had an inspection failure rate between 6 and 15%. Rutherford...
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office continues search for 19-year-old missing woman
The search continues for a missing 19-year-old woman who authorities said went missing Sunday night in Mt. Juliet.
Street racers raise noise complaints in Antioch
The racers gathered at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Bell Road, then headed toward La Vergne and pulled into a loading dock where the drivers did donuts in the parking lot.
