ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects

Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna Police Arrests Second Person in Shell Homicide Case

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) arrested a second person in connection with the Shell homicide that occurred on August 30, 2022. Kathryn Taylor, co-defendant in the Shell homicide, was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first-degree murder of Nicholas Patterson. Keanthony Williams is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.
SMYRNA, TN
whvoradio.com

Man Injured in I-24 Crash After Truck Catches Fire

A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-24 near the Tennessee state line Tuesday morning sent one of the drivers to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries and has caused a slowdown in traffic near the site. Clarksville Police and Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:30 and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Detectives Search for Wanted Home Depot Burglary Suspect

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are searching for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants, mostly related to burglaries and thefts, after stealing approximately $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot location so far this year. Travis Wayne Thomas Jr., 28, of Mt. Juliet, has been identified as the suspect responsible for 14 incidents at the 2535 Powell Avenue location starting in August.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

MISSING PERSON: Michaelle Van Kleef Last Seen in Mt. Juliet

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County. Michaelle Van Kleef was last seen on 10/30/2022 in Mt. Juliet around the Benders Ferry Road area. It’s unknown at this time what she may be wearing. The only thing that she may have taken was her wallet containing her identification and bank card.
WSMV

Neighborhood still on edge after homes riddled with bullets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors are still scared for their safety despite an arrest after two women were injured last month in a drive-by shooting. Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting, but neighbors said they are still scared for their safety because the other people involved in the shooting are still out there.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Excavator destroyed by brush fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An excavator was engulfed in flames and destroyed by a large brush fire this week. Williamson County Fire Rescue Squad, Williamson County Fire Rescue and Williamson County EMA responded to the fire on Jim Warren Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found three wood...
SPRING HILL, TN
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee sheriff's office warns of kidnapping ransom scam

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Wilson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning residents of a virtual kidnapping ransom scam which could be "frightening" for parents. WCSO says they recently had a report of the scam which typically begins with a phone call claiming a family member is being held captive. The caller then has screaming take place in the background of the call.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy