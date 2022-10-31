Read full article on original website
Hackensack University Medical Center undergoes major tech transformation
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- CBS2 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at one of the largest hospital expansion projects in New Jersey history.It transformed Hackensack University Medical Center into what they call the smartest hospital in the Garden State, Vanessa Murdock reported.Walking into the new Helena Theurer Pavilion might feel like walking into the lobby of a fancy hotel, but it is no hotel. It's a hospital, a SMART one."In every sense of the word," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "For its technological abilities and because hospital in the nation built during COVID era."Lessons learned from COVID are embedded...
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ launches improvement grant program for child care facilities
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Oct. 26, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announced that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will begin accepting applications for grants from the $54.5 million New Jersey Child Care Facilities Improvement Program on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Phase 1 of the program will provide nearly $15 million in grants of up to $200,000 to licensed child care centers in New Jersey to cover the costs of facility improvements.
Arbitrator rules Joseph Putrino must be reinstated as Renaissance principal
An arbitrator has ruled that former Renaissance at Rand Principal Joseph Putrino must be reinstated in that post, Putrino’s lawyer told Montclair Local. Tenure charges were filed by the Montclair school district against Putrino, who was placed on administrative leave more than two years ago, after he showed a video to staff that some found offensive.
Bayonne opens ‘crown jewel’ of Phase II improvements to Collins Park
The Phase II improvements to Bayonne’s Dennis P. Collins Park was officially opened on Tuesday, November 1. Officials, residents, and even members of the Collins family were present for the ceremony at First Street and Avenue C. The ceremony is the second recent opening of a city park following renovations, including Dr. David Morris Park.
Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.
The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
essexnewsdaily.com
LaPurta family wins best group costume at Oct. 22 Strut Your Mutt
NEWARK, NJ — The LaPurta family, center, of Bloomfield, and their dog, Luyla, win first place in the group costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Branch Brook Dog Park in Newark on Saturday, Oct. 22. They were dressed as Pokemon characters. With them are, from left, Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark North Ward Councilman and Essex County citizen services Director Anibal Ramos, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., and Newark Councilman Luis Quintana.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County to hold paper shredding day Nov. 5
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove. “Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer...
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Ramen Restaurant Racking Up Rave Reviews Expands To Bergen County
A ramen restaurant with great reviews online is opening another location in Bergen County. Menya Ramen House first came to Metuchen, thanks to a trio of "corporate hacks/has-beens who decided it was a good idea to pursue this passion as a second or third job," its website says. And they...
essexnewsdaily.com
County dedicates new building for DPW and sheriff’s office
CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated a new 40,000-square-foot Essex County public works and sheriff’s office building on Grove Avenue in Cedar Grove. The building will be used to house vehicles, store equipment and supplies, and provide workspace for the DPW Traffic Division and sign shop.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym
Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
Bergen County Man, 23, Shot Dead In Jersey City
A 23-year-old Bergen County man was gunned down in Jersey City, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, of Tenafly, was found a gunshot wound to the abdomen at 74 Dales Ave., around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was rushed by Emergency Medical Services to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS football team to host Hackensack in regional invitational semifinals
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team will host Hackensack in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 5 regional invitational tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Foley Field at 6 p.m. The Bengals received a quarterfinal bye. Hackensack defeated...
