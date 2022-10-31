ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

CBS New York

Hackensack University Medical Center undergoes major tech transformation

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- CBS2 got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at one of the largest hospital expansion projects in New Jersey history.It transformed Hackensack University Medical Center into what they call the smartest hospital in the Garden State, Vanessa Murdock reported.Walking into the new Helena Theurer Pavilion might feel like walking into the lobby of a fancy hotel, but it is no hotel. It's a hospital, a SMART one."In every sense of the word," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "For its technological abilities and because hospital in the nation built during COVID era."Lessons learned from COVID are embedded...
HACKENSACK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

NJ launches improvement grant program for child care facilities

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Oct. 26, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announced that the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will begin accepting applications for grants from the $54.5 million New Jersey Child Care Facilities Improvement Program on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Phase 1 of the program will provide nearly $15 million in grants of up to $200,000 to licensed child care centers in New Jersey to cover the costs of facility improvements.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Will professors keep their jobs when 2 N.J. colleges merge? Union raises alarm about job losses.

The union representing faculty members at Bloomfield College is raising concerns that the college’s impending merger with Montclair State University may lead to job losses. Montclair State and Bloomfield College announced last week they plan to merge by June 30, 2023. The highly-unusual merger of Montclair State, a large public research university, and a private college is expected to save Bloomfield College after school officials said last year it might shut down for financial reasons.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

LaPurta family wins best group costume at Oct. 22 Strut Your Mutt

NEWARK, NJ — The LaPurta family, center, of Bloomfield, and their dog, Luyla, win first place in the group costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Branch Brook Dog Park in Newark on Saturday, Oct. 22. They were dressed as Pokemon characters. With them are, from left, Senate Majority Leader and Deputy Chief of Staff M. Teresa Ruiz, Newark North Ward Councilman and Essex County citizen services Director Anibal Ramos, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., and Newark Councilman Luis Quintana.
NEWARK, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations

Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
NEWARK, NJ
paramuspost.com

Connecting the Dots to Paterson

In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County to hold paper shredding day Nov. 5

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove. “Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

County dedicates new building for DPW and sheriff’s office

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated a new 40,000-square-foot Essex County public works and sheriff’s office building on Grove Avenue in Cedar Grove. The building will be used to house vehicles, store equipment and supplies, and provide workspace for the DPW Traffic Division and sign shop.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville woman and dog duo win ‘most creative’ prize at Strut Your Mutt

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Jackie Apicella, center, of Belleville and her dog, Gidget, win first place in the most creative costume category at the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. They were dressed as a robber and the stolen loot. With them are Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left, and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List

What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location

HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Planet Fitness sets location for newest N.J. gym

Popular fitness center chain Planet Fitness is set to open another location in New Jersey. Planet Fitness is coming to Hawthorne in December at 204 Wagaraw Rd., across the street from Hawthorne Tennis Courts. Planet Fitness of Hawthorne is expected to open in December, although an exact opening date has...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Bergen County Man, 23, Shot Dead In Jersey City

A 23-year-old Bergen County man was gunned down in Jersey City, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, of Tenafly, was found a gunshot wound to the abdomen at 74 Dales Ave., around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He was rushed by Emergency Medical Services to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

