digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams makes admission about its ending after rewatch
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending. Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
How ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragons Died Off
One of the enduring mysteries of Game of Thrones is what happened to Westeros’ dragons prior to the events of the series. Why did they die off? The new prequel series House of the Dragon is set in a time when the dragons are still very much alive, and very important to the fate of House Targaryen. As the show continues, it is going to follow the events of the so-called “Dance of the Dragons,” the war within House Targaryen for control of the kingdom.
People are calling Netflix series similar to Game of Thrones 'one of the best in history'
House of The Dragon came to an end this week, leaving many fans searching for their next fix of fantasy. Just like when Game of Thrones left our screens, as well as disappointing the vast majority of its loyal fans, the show also left a big hole in people's lives, with many asking just one question: what next?
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO Max is set to lose one of the most iconic horror franchises ever made in November
As the spooktacular month of October draws near its end, corporations and companies alike are preparing for the ever-popular holiday season, which includes rolling out the red carpet for an abundance of Christmas movies and television shows. But before Mariah Carey and her Christmas anthem defrost for the winter, streaming services like HBO Max are eager for fans to enjoy an iconic horror franchise for a few more weeks, before the notable genre franchise is removed from the service in November.
netflixjunkie.com
Remember When ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams and Millie Bobby Brown Got Together in an Alternate Universe
The world has always loved crossovers. We have constantly wished that our favorite stars would come together in the shows or film franchises we have been binging for years. It just makes our day when the crossover is from one of our favorite shows. And when it comes to Stranger Things, everything works fine. Be it the Anne With an E (Amybeth McNulty as Vickie) crossover with Stranger Things or Locke and Key (“you guys are so dumb”), they have always received enormous love from the fans. But have you ever thought about an OTT crossover? What if we tell you that two stars of the two largest shows of the two largest OTTs did a crossover? We are talking about Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven from Stranger Things and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark from Game of Thrones.
Kit Harington Explains Why He’s So Psyched To Play A ‘Gnarly’ Villain In Blood For Dust
Kit Harington will play a 'gnarly' villain in Blood For Dust, and he's psyched about it.
A.V. Club
The House Of The Dragon is shuttered until 2024, HBO says
Having once again ignited the internet’s collective passion for dragons, and bad things happening to people near dragons, HBO is now shutting the supply right back down for more than a year. This is per Vulture, which had a recent conversation with network head Casey Bloys, who revealed that you shouldn’t get your hopes up for a second season of Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon in 2023.
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise
The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
crypto-economy.com
Game of Thrones NFTs Collection to be Released
Game of Thrones has earned quite a name for itself as it has offered viewers a memorable and immersive experience. This has managed to generate a massive and passionate fanbase that continues to grow unconditionally. Amid the popularity of Game of Thrones, Nifty’s and Warner Bros’ Discovery Global Consumer Products are introducing a new NFT collection. It is aimed at offering a great experience for fans and users.
A Beverly Hills couple spent the pandemic crafting a Gothic-style castle inspired by 'Harry Potter' and 'Game of Thrones.' Now, fans can rent it for $110,000 a month.
A couple bought a $13.76 million mansion and gave it an overhaul inspired by fantasy films. The house is decked out with nods to "Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter," and "Alice in Wonderland." It's on the rental market for $110,000 a month — down from its original listing price of...
todaynftnews.com
Warner Brothers Discovery & HBO to launch Game of Thrones NFTs
Warner Brothers Discovery has got something for everyone who is going through House of the Dragon withdrawals. Game of Thrones creators have collaborated with Nifty’s to release a collection of digital collectibles inspired by the very renowned television series. “Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm,” the recent collection is...
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
ComicBook
More Game of Thrones Spinoffs Coming After House of the Dragons Success, Says HBO Boss
House of the Dragon just wrapped up an epic first season that brings fans of Game of Thrones back to the world of Westeros. The series focuses on a time when the Targaryen Dynasty was at the height of their power and introduces fans who haven't read the books to the Green's and the Black's. HBO gained a massively successful series with House of the Dragon, so you'd probably think that they'd want to keep the momentum going with more Game of Thrones spinoffs. While speaking to Vulture, HBO / HBO Max boss Casey Bloys revealed that while the next Game of Thrones production will be season two of House of the Dragon, they are still developing more spinoffs.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us Release Date, Poster Revealed
HBO's The Last of Us now has a set release date with the new TV series set to be released on January 15th. Those who've been keeping up with the news surrounding the show will recall that this exact date is the one that leaked previously when it was revealed through the HBO Max app that the show would supposedly be coming out on this date. The release date confirmation came alongside the reveal of a new poster, too, that showed off Joel and Ellie while symbolizing the long journey ahead of them.
