Houston, PA

Why Jerry Jones Could Be Fined for ‘Blind Referee' Halloween Costume

Why Jerry Jones could be fined for ‘blind referee’ Halloween costume originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jerry Jones could pay the price for his Halloween costume this year. The Dallas Cowboys owner went viral for dressing up as a “blind referee” over the weekend. A photo of...
Robert Quinn Could Be First Player in NFL History to Play 18 Games

Quinn could be first player ever to play 18 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn has the chance to make NFL history this season. Since the Bears haven't had their bye week since Quinn was on the team, and the Eagles already had...
CHICAGO, IL
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Attends and Roots for Phillies in World Series Win

Micah Parsons attends and roots for Phillies in World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Micah Parsons might play for the Dallas Cowboys, but his allegiance is firmly with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Cowboys linebacker spent his bye week on site at Citizens Bank Park...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Did Phillies Fans Really Shake the City During Game 3 of the 2022 World Series?

DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

