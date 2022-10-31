Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Flora Mai Beard
Flora Mai Beard, 82 years of Ocala, Florida passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Graveside Service for Flora will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care...
ocala-news.com
Christopher Lee Sapp
Christopher Lee Sapp, 41, died suddenly on October 19, 2022. Chris was the owner & operator of Sapp’s Building Solutions, Ocala. He loved the Lord, Family & Football. Chris was an advocate for the homeless, and helping them in many ways. He is survived by his Mother, Cherry D....
ocala-news.com
Juanita Dorothy Taylor
Worldwide Church of God faithfully for many years, later during her Christian life she became a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church until no longer able to attend. She leaves to “cherish her legacy to those who will always love her” her son Dana Simmons, Sr (Ethel) of Micanopy, Fl, Almetta Simmons of Gainesville, Florida, Kala Gedeon of Jacksonville, Florida, God son Jimmy Hylton (Jean) of Micanopy, Fl, 6 grandchildren: Kevin Simmons (Anita), Dana Simmons, Jr (Darian), Kimberly Peoples (Jaime), Keona Scott, Shedric Burley, Jr, Imani Mazon, 16 great grands, 1 great, great grand and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends 2 sister in laws, Estella Thomas and Marie Simmons. Best friend: Earnestine Stokes.
ocala-news.com
Richard P. Thomas
Richard P. Thomas, 93, of Ocala, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10th, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 9, 1929 in Johnstown Pennsylvania to Julia Bishop Thomas and Howard Thomas. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Helen Reid and Robert Thomas.
ocala-news.com
Marcus Wade Perryman
Marcus Wade Perryman, of Belleview, FL, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. He was only 50 years old. Family and friends are both devastated and shocked by his death. Marcus was born on May 24, 1972 in Americus, GA. In addition to his parents, Buddy and Brenda of Ocklawaha, FL, Marcus leaves behind his son, Marcus Kyle Perryman of Ocala, Florida, and his sister and nephews, Serena (Perryman), Piercen, and Teague Mendola of Kansas.
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
ocala-news.com
James Wallace Whigham
James Wallace Whigham, age 77, of Laurel, MS, passed away suddenly and peacefully on October 19, 2022 at home in Ocala, FL. He was born on November 3, 1944 to his parents, William Allen Whigham and Coreen Whigham in Mobile, AL. He was a Master Carpenter and Woodworker in his...
ocala-news.com
Kimberly Diane Gore
Kimberly Diane Gore, age 57, of Ocala, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1965 in Madison, Florida a daughter to the late Ben Breven Merritt, Jr and Evelyn Marie (Lee) Coleman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a nephew Bradley Dean Merritt.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident discusses childbirth after C-section
In response to a recent letter from a resident who voiced concerns on the state of women’s healthcare in Marion County, another resident wrote in to discuss the topic. “There is nothing said in the recent letter about the cut made into the uterus. The lower the cut, the safer it is to deliver normally.
fox35orlando.com
Gigantic hole forms outside Florida home; other depressions in yard worsening
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine Gladden pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
WCJB
FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County. According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores. Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has...
click orlando
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
Working At Winning
Ben Marciano was born in Queens, New York, but, after his parents divorced, the 2-year-old and his mother moved in with his grandparents in Dunnellon. He recalls spending most of his childhood running and playing outdoors. Throughout his youth and into adulthood, Ben continued to love being active and athletic....
ocala-news.com
Sister Hazel returns to Reilly Arts Center on November 11
Sister Hazel, a Billboard chart-topping band that blends folk, classic, and southern rock, is returning to the Reilly Arts Center on Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. In their first showing on the country music charts, Sister Hazel made a strong debut with “Lighter In The Dark” at #4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, #6 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart, and #30 on Billboard’s Top Current Albums chart.
ocala-news.com
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Weybourne Landing At On Top Of The World
Check out this beautiful sunset over the Weybourne Landing neighborhood at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Jessica Massacci for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida
The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department lieutenant recognized for 25-year milestone
The Ocala Police Department recently recognized Lieutenant Matt Bos for his 25 years of service to the department and the City of Ocala. In 1997, Bos began his OPD career as a police officer, and he served in multiple units, including the bicycle and drug units. Over the years, he became a Field Training Officer, firearms instructor, hostage negotiator, and detective for both property crimes and major crimes, according to OPD.
mountdorabuzz.com
NOVEMBER EDITION: News & events for Mount Dora, Tavares & Eustis
Thanksgiving is November 24 and the weekend following the holiday is when local cities will turn on their twinkling lights. Light Up Eustis will be November 25 followed by Light Up Mount Dora on November 26. This year Mount Dora brings a new twist to its annual event. Learn more.
ocala-news.com
Ocala releases holiday schedule for Veterans Day
The City of Ocala has announced that business offices will be closed on Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. According to the city, residential sanitation collection will not be affected on Veterans Day, and all other days will be collected on a normal schedule. This holiday will not...
