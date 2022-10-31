ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Daily Mail

Revealed: Rihanna's new song Lift Me Up for Wakanda Forever soundtrack is a tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman... and marks her first solo release in FIVE years

On Wednesday, nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna teased her first solo song in five years - Lift Me Up - which will be featured on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The 34-year-old new mother could be heard humming a haunting melody in the video, which revealed the highly-anticipated track...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
ComicBook

Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)

The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
one37pm.com

How Costuming and Style Helped to Make Chadwick Boseman the Black Panther

A look at the style and costuming that helped bring the character to life. Where were you the first time you saw Black Panther? I was at a movie theater with my friends on opening night in a sold out theater, and the energy was electric. At that time (2018) streaming was still sort of in the newer stages so to speak, so many of us were putting most of our television/movie efforts into that, and waiting for theater releases to hit those platforms. That meant that a good percentage of my friends (including myself) hadn’t been to the movie theater since the release of Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out the year prior.
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Foreshadows War with Namor

As we inch closer to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the anticipation is running high, and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned to fuel that anticipation. In a new clip revealed by the studio, Namor needs to know whether Wakanda is an enemy or an ally, the minute-long clip gives us a taste of the upcoming battle between the Talocan and Wakanda, the warriors getting battle ready as well as a shot of a woman picking up the Black Panther mask.
Vogue Magazine

Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere

The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Addresses Chadwick Boseman's Absence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked about the loss of Chadwick Boseman before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Variety spoke to the executive on the purple carpet. Amid questions about the X-Men and Young Avengers, a lot of people didn't lose sight of how this movie is a celebration of Boseman's life first and foremost. Yes, there are some MCU connections and plot developments for this world. But, more importantly, Wakanda Forever takes time to really honor the actor that kickstarted this particular franchise and never loses sight of that. Feige actually talked about the other movies in Boseman's career and how that range will allow a ton of fans to experience and cherish his work into the future.
Gizmodo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place

It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
Gizmodo

Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was the Perfect Time to Introduce Ironheart

Not only does Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bring back dozens of characters from the first film, and not only does it introduce an entire new world thanks to Namor and the Talocan, the film also introduces the star of one of Marvel’s next Disney+ shows: Ironheart. Dominique Thorne plays...
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Announces ABC Special In Search of Wakanda

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has brought on a new special on ABC this Friday. Black Panther: In Search of Wakanda will take fans on a journey through the culture of the movie. At 8PM ET, viewers can tune-in for all the fun. Of course, the Marvel comic has been around since the 1960s, so there's a ton of history to mine there. However, the MCU movie's debut cast the entire nation of Wakanda in a new light. For fans, Whoopi Goldberg will be interviewing Simone Ledward Boseman during the special. 20/20 brings Robin Roberts into the fold for their coverage as well.
SFGate

‘Black Panther’ Podcast, Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, to Debut Before ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opens in Theaters

“Wakanda Forever,” a podcast that dives deep into the making of the blockbuster sequel to “Black Panther,” will debut next week. Ta-Nehisi Coates has narrated the six-episode series, which features interviews with director Ryan Coogler, producer Kevin Feige, star Angela Bassett and incorporates audio narrative storytelling about the comic book mythos. The first episode airs on Nov. 3 in advance of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which opens in theaters on Nov. 11.

