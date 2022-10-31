ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

d9and10sports.com

Corry, North East Advance to D10 2A Volleyball Finals with Five-Set Wins

ERIE, Pa. – Corry outlasted Saegertown in five sets to advance to the D10 Class 2A championship match, 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10). Brywn McLaughlin, Alyssa Arblaster, and Rhia Paris led Saegertown with 16, 14, and eight kills respectively. Lindsey Greco ran the Panthers’ offense with 36 set...
CORRY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Weekly College POW Roundup: CASH Grad Snider Nabs Volleyball Honors for Clarion

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – For the second time this season the Clarion Golden Eagle volleyball team double-dipped in the conference’s weekly awards release, as Cassidy Snider, as well as Abigail Selfridge, earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Athlete and Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 31.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Clarion at Oswayo Valley Volleyball

SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Watch live as four-time defending District 9 champion and two-time defending PIAA champion Clarion travels to Oswayo Valley for a District 9 Class 1A semifinal matchup. The two teams met in the D9 title match a year ago. The game can be watched above or below.
SHINGLEHOUSE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch

Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
d9and10sports.com

Karns City Rallies Past ECC to Claim D9 Class 1A Boys Soccer Title

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Karns City overcame an early deficit and a late Elk County Catholic flurry to earn a 2-1 win in the District 9 Class 1A boys championship game on Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field. It marks the third-consecutive District 9 title for the Gremlins, with the previous...
KARNS CITY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA

Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro

PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Erie, PA

Sitting on the south shore of Lake Erie, the city of Erie is the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania, with a 94,831 population as of the 2020 census. It’s named after the Native Americans called the Erie indigenous people, who were the first settlers in the area until the mid-17th century.
ERIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
ptonline.com

Matrix Tool: Welcome to the Family

There are four things you’re never far from at Matrix Tool: a journeyman tool and die maker, a degreed plastics engineer, some form of magnifying equipment, and family. The Fairview, Pa., moldmaker and injection molder celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, adapting and evolving over the five decades since David W. Lewis, Sr. and Robert D. Schuster first set up shop in the two-car garage of Lewis’s father-in-law in February 1972.
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Two major Erie projects set to receive combined $8 million

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie projects are set to receive a combined $8 million in funding. International Recycling Group (IRG) of Erie will receive $5 million, and Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will receive $3 million for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property. IRG is a proposed $200 million plastic recycling facility that will […]
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

