d9and10sports.com
Corry, North East Advance to D10 2A Volleyball Finals with Five-Set Wins
ERIE, Pa. – Corry outlasted Saegertown in five sets to advance to the D10 Class 2A championship match, 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10). Brywn McLaughlin, Alyssa Arblaster, and Rhia Paris led Saegertown with 16, 14, and eight kills respectively. Lindsey Greco ran the Panthers’ offense with 36 set...
d9and10sports.com
Howling to the Moon: Kane Wolves Never Quit on Way to D9 2A Volleyball Crown
DUBOIS, Pa. – With its back against the wall, Kane just wouldn’t quit. First down two sets to one and then down 8-5 in the decisive fifth set, the Lady Wolves just kept on fighting. And the end result was the program’s first District 9 volleyball title since...
d9and10sports.com
Weekly College POW Roundup: CASH Grad Snider Nabs Volleyball Honors for Clarion
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – For the second time this season the Clarion Golden Eagle volleyball team double-dipped in the conference’s weekly awards release, as Cassidy Snider, as well as Abigail Selfridge, earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West Athlete and Defensive Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 31.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Clarion at Oswayo Valley Volleyball
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Watch live as four-time defending District 9 champion and two-time defending PIAA champion Clarion travels to Oswayo Valley for a District 9 Class 1A semifinal matchup. The two teams met in the D9 title match a year ago. The game can be watched above or below.
Kennedy Catholic High School girls’ basketball preview
Kennedy Catholic returns eleven contributors from last year's state runner up team.
d9and10sports.com
Brockway’s Rendos Earns Final 2022 Volleyball Single-Game Performance of the Week (Oct. 17-20)
WARREN, Pa. – Brockway’s Lauren Rendos earned the final 2022 Volleyball Single-Game Performance of the Week (Oct. 17-20) garnering 42% of the vote. Renods’ 11,643 votes were just over 1,100 more than second-place vote-getter Jenna Dunn of Clarion-Limestone (10,520, 38%). Reagan Bauer of Elk County Catholic was third with 3,460 votes (13%).
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 31 D10 Soccer Playoffs: Harbor Creek, Mercyhurst Prep Boys; GM, LeBoeuf Girls Advance to 2A Finals
LAWRENCE PARK, Pa. – All it took was one. Ben Wolfe’s goal in the second overtime period lifted No. 5 Harbor Creek past top-seed Fairview, 1-0 in the District 10 Class 2A boys’ soccer semifinals. Ryan Humpreys was stellar in net, earning the shutout for the Huskies.
After playoff opt-outs, Pa. football team needs just 2 wins to get to 5A title game
The high school football postseason party begins this weekend, but one Pennsylvania team already finds itself just two victories away from the Class 5A state title game without having played a snap. Cathedral Prep of Erie fashioned an 8-2 regular season record, which qualified the Ramblers for the District 6-8-10...
d9and10sports.com
Green Wave! Oswayo Valley Eliminates Four-Time Defending D9 Champion, 2-Time State Champion Clarion; Top-Seeded ECC Advances
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. – Oswayo Valley put an end to Clarion’s run of District 9 dominance, earning a 3-1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15) win in the Class 1A semifinals on Tuesday. Rewatch the match:. Clarion was the four-time defending District 9 champion, as well as back-to-back state champions. The...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion at Oswayo Valley D9 1A Volleyball Semifinal Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the District 9 Class 1A volleyball semifinal between No. 6 Clarion and No. 2 Oswayo Valley on Tuesday. It’s a rematch of last season’s D9 title match, which was won by Clarion, the back-to-back PIAA champions. The...
d9and10sports.com
Maplewood, Cochranton to Meet for D10 1A Volleyball Title After Semifinal Wins Tuesday
MEADVILLE, Pa. – It will be Maplewood and Cochranton for all the marbles in District 10 Class 1A volleyball after both teams swept their way to victory in the D10 semifinals Tuesday night at Meadville High School. Top-seeded Maplewood topped fourth-seeded Lakeview 25-20, 25-11, and 25-18, while third-seeded Cochranton...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Basketball All 14: Aidan Fisch
Leading up to Pitt basketball’s first game of the season on Nov. 7, Pittsburgh Sports Now will release profiles of each player on the active roster, including the walk-ons. We continue our All-14 series with a senior walk-on from Murrysville, PA, Aidan Fisch. Aidan Fisch. Hometown: Murrysville, PA. Height,...
d9and10sports.com
Karns City Rallies Past ECC to Claim D9 Class 1A Boys Soccer Title
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Karns City overcame an early deficit and a late Elk County Catholic flurry to earn a 2-1 win in the District 9 Class 1A boys championship game on Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field. It marks the third-consecutive District 9 title for the Gremlins, with the previous...
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking Through the Todd Nature Reserve in Butler County, PA
Located in the rural southeastern corner of Butler County, you’ll find one of the area’s best off-the-beaten-path hiking destinations, the Todd Nature Reserve. The Todd Nature Reserve is owned by the Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania and has been open to the public since 1942. It was donated to the society by W.E. Clyde Todd who was an avid bird watcher and the Curator of Birds at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction After Pitt’s Exhibition Victory Over Edinboro
PITTSBURGH – On Wednesday night, Jeff Capel’s Pitt squad took care of Edinboro in an exhibition win behind strong performances from Blake Hinson and Nike Sibande. After the game, Capel, Hinson, and Sibande answered questions from the media, including Pittsburgh Sports Now. Check out their postgame reactions below.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Erie, PA
Sitting on the south shore of Lake Erie, the city of Erie is the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania, with a 94,831 population as of the 2020 census. It’s named after the Native Americans called the Erie indigenous people, who were the first settlers in the area until the mid-17th century.
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
ptonline.com
Matrix Tool: Welcome to the Family
There are four things you’re never far from at Matrix Tool: a journeyman tool and die maker, a degreed plastics engineer, some form of magnifying equipment, and family. The Fairview, Pa., moldmaker and injection molder celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, adapting and evolving over the five decades since David W. Lewis, Sr. and Robert D. Schuster first set up shop in the two-car garage of Lewis’s father-in-law in February 1972.
Two major Erie projects set to receive combined $8 million
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie projects are set to receive a combined $8 million in funding. International Recycling Group (IRG) of Erie will receive $5 million, and Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will receive $3 million for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property. IRG is a proposed $200 million plastic recycling facility that will […]
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
