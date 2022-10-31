Read full article on original website
A dip in the road: 21st Avenue East 2nd Street Intersection
The new 21st Ave East has been receiving major attention from folks in the area. WDIO has received complaints from viewers saying they drove through a large dip in the road. At the North West entrance to the 2nd street intersection, there is a major dip for South East bound traffic as people travel down the hill. Many have reportedly unsuspectingly hit this dip at normal speed and bottomed out. Some reported watching vehicles hit it with their headlights bouncing into the trees. Definitely could pose a problem as soon as roads are icy or snowy.
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
Stuck Truck Stops Garfield Avenue Traffic
DULUTH, MN (Northern News Now) – Duluth’s Garfield Avenue was back open Monday afternoon after crews helped remove a large truck that was stuck near the intersection with Helberg Drive. According to MnDOT officials, the road was closed to traffic about 11:50 a-m and was back open about...
Traffic moves slowly around accident on I-35 near Mahtowa
A rollover accident on I-35 near the Atkinson Bridge stalled traffic for a time on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occured on the southbound lane of I-35 between Exit 235 and Exit 227 Carlton County Road 4 near Mahtowa. The accident occured around 4:30 p.m....
Car vs. semi crash on Highway 45
Crews are on scene of a crash involving a semi truck and another vehicle. Mutual aid was requested and provided by Carlton Fire, Carlton Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance. The crash happened on Highway 45 in Cloquet right off I-35, headed towards Blaine Brothers. Law enforcement were on the scene to maneuver traffic.
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
A special visitor to Vision Northland has a true love and commitment to the project
Josh Haug has spent more time looking at the Vision Northland project than most. After all, he and his mom JoAnne would drive by twice a day during the height of the pandemic. JoAnne Steinke told us, “When UDAC shut down, and I was worried about what Josh would do, we went out on a drive. We live in Lincoln Park. And when we went down by Superior Street, and stopped and saw the building, Josh was mesmerized. After that, we came twice a day, morning and afternoon. That was our routine. That’s what we did to get out, and it kept us sane during the pandemic.”
DPD Searches For Suspect Who Threatened Person With Gun
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, they got a call about a male threatening someone with a gun over on the 100-block of North First Street West. The suspect took off before officers got there. Later that afternoon, officers got a tip...
Duluth police investigating potential gun threat
Update: At approximately 8:50 p.m., 19-year-old Matthew Closson was arrested without incident at the 4500 block of Norwood St. The Duluth Police Department is requesting charges for Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Fleeing on Foot, and Attempted Murder. This was an isolated incident as both parties knew each other. No one was injured during this incident.
Police Arrest Barricaded Suspect
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police responded to a domestic incident in the 100 block of East Harbor Highlands on Monday afternoon. They arrived to find a man barricaded in a residence alone. Officers made phone contact with the suspect and de-escalated the incident. The man exited the building...
Carlton County Sheriff searching for man last seen Oct. 25
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are looking for Lucas Dudden, who left Carlton Oct. 25. According to a press release, Dudden’s last known location was McGregor, Minn. His vehicle and belongings were found there. Dudden is a 38-year-old white man. He is 5’8″, 165 pounds,...
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Justin Liles: Weather pattern is set to change
All of this nice weather is going to be ending soon. A cold front is set to arrive to our western viewing are tonight. The front will slowly work its way through the region Thursday and generate some light rain by the afternoon hours. There is a threat for thunderstorms in northwestern Wisconsin and parts of the north shore Thursday night. Cold air returns behind this front and some light snow is possible in our west-northwest viewing area.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
Duluth Police Warn Of Another Scam In The Northland
This is starting to sound a bit like a broken record: there is yet another scam that you should be aware of. This one has been reported in Duluth and is making the rounds, so much so that the Duluth Police Department has issued a warning about it. There are...
The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC
November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
Former Sawyer County Chief Deputy Craig Faulstich Passes Away At 66
SAWYER COUNTY — Former Sawyer County Chief Deputy, Craig Faulstich, has passed away at the age of 66. Faulstich spent 36 years in law enforcement and passed away on October 26, 2022, from cancer. Craig Lynn Faulstich, age 66, of Hayward, lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed...
Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Grand Rapids & Esko earn section championship berths
The Cloquet, Grand Rapids, and Esko volleyball teams each earned section semifinal wins Wednesday to advance to the championship games. In Section 7AAA, Cloquet downed Hermantown 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13). In Grand Rapids the Thunderhawks beat North Branch 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 29-31, 25-21) with Braya Laplant surpassing 2,000 career set assists.
A Northland company is almost ready to activate more than 400 solar panels
Solar panels can be seen on homes and businesses, and now there is a business in the Northland with 438 solar power panels that are almost ready to be activated. Epicurean is a company known for its kitchen accessories, some of which might be in your home, and they are about to become home to the largest commercial solar array in the Twin Ports.
