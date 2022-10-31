Josh Haug has spent more time looking at the Vision Northland project than most. After all, he and his mom JoAnne would drive by twice a day during the height of the pandemic. JoAnne Steinke told us, “When UDAC shut down, and I was worried about what Josh would do, we went out on a drive. We live in Lincoln Park. And when we went down by Superior Street, and stopped and saw the building, Josh was mesmerized. After that, we came twice a day, morning and afternoon. That was our routine. That’s what we did to get out, and it kept us sane during the pandemic.”

