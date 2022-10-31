Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
max983.net
Marshall County Election Board Makes Decision on Complaint
The Marshall County Election Board made a decision concerning a complaint filed by Republican District 7 State Representative candidate Jake Teshka about a Political Action Committee registered in the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office as Victory Committee. According to the complaint filed in the Marshall County Clerk’s office, the...
max983.net
Marshall County Election Board Reviews Delinquent Finance Reports
The Marshall County Election Board members reviewed three delinquent campaign finance reports during their meeting last week. The reports were due by Friday, October 21 at noon ET in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. Marshall County Commissioner candidate Democrat Jason Haines submitted his report about three hours after the...
max983.net
Culver Residents Pose Questions Concerning Housing Development
The Culver Town Council members discussed the town’s READI grant project which was recently awarded $1.3 million to address a housing need in the town, with a $1.3 million match from the Culver Redevelopment Commission. Culver Town Manager Ginny Bess Munroe previously stated the funds will be used to...
max983.net
Plymouth Community School Board Ratifies Master Teacher Contract
The Plymouth Community School Board members ratified the Master Teacher Contract during their meeting Tuesday night. The Plymouth Community School Corporation administration and the Plymouth Education Association Negotiations Team worked on a robust new contract that officials say “puts the students and teachers at the forefront.”. In a press...
max983.net
Several Early Ballots Cast Ahead of November General Election
Voters have been casting a ballot early for the November 8 General Election. Marshall County Clerk Deb VanDeMark told the Election Board members Wednesday morning that as of Tuesday, November 1 there have been 1,612 walk-in voters who have cast an early ballot in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office. Early voting at the Bremen Pines Saturday, October 29 found 167 voters, while 124 voters cast a ballot at the Culver Community School Corporation Administration Building that same day.
max983.net
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Argos Saturday, November 5
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, November 5 in Argos to welcome the opening of the new downtown square. The ceremony will celebrate the completion of the Marshall County Crossroads Regional Stellar Communities Program project and partnership with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The event...
max983.net
Plymouth High School Speech Team to Host School Board Candidate Night
A School Board Candidate Night is planned for Thursday, November 3 hosted by the Plymouth High School Speech Team. Community members and high school seniors who are voting for the first time are welcome to attend where school board candidates will answer questions about why they want to serve on the Plymouth Community School Board. The candidates include Robin Cupka, Stacey Patrick, Dalton Tinklenberg, and Naomi Podlesak.
max983.net
Argos School Board Approves Purchase of Cafeteria Equipment, Repairs on Baseball Dugouts
The Argos School Board members agreed to purchase a walk-in freezer for the cafeteria during their meeting last week. Superintendent Ned Speicher said the low quote came from J&K HVAC for $56,116. The walk-in freezer will be installed in the spring as cafeteria renovation and addition work continues. Additionally, Speicher...
Comments / 0