A School Board Candidate Night is planned for Thursday, November 3 hosted by the Plymouth High School Speech Team. Community members and high school seniors who are voting for the first time are welcome to attend where school board candidates will answer questions about why they want to serve on the Plymouth Community School Board. The candidates include Robin Cupka, Stacey Patrick, Dalton Tinklenberg, and Naomi Podlesak.

PLYMOUTH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO