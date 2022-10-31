Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan tiesAuthor Ed AndersonMichigan State
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
The gunman who killed 2 Connecticut officers and wounded another fired over 80 shots, report says
A man who authorities say lured officers to a deadly attack fired over 80 rounds at police before he was killed by a wounded officer, the Connecticut inspector general's office said.
FBI identifies woman found dead nearly 50 years ago using DNA, genealogy
A woman found dead on Cape Cod, Massachusetts in 1974 has been identified nearly 50 years later using "investigative genealogy," Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Joseph R. Bonavolonta announced Monday.
Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer
Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
NBC Miami
‘I Had to React': Canadian Tipster Who Spotted Missing Miami-Dade Boy Speaks
A woman who tipped off police after she spotted a missing 6-year-old Miami-Dade boy in a store in Canada after authorities said he was kidnapped by his father is speaking out as the boy is set to be reunited with his mother. In a phone interview Tuesday, the woman, who...
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
iheart.com
Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY
We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Quinton Simon Update: Mom Named Suspect After FBI Says Child Likely Dead
"No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed," the Chatham County Police Department said.
Georgia authorities and FBI believe they will find a missing toddler's remains in a landfill
Dozens of law enforcement personnel are searching a large landfill in Chatham County, Georgia, where authorities believe they will find the remains of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing for about two weeks.
FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping
ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
He spent 8 years in prison, then robbed another Missouri bank 30 days later, feds say
He spent those years in prison after a 2012 bank robbery conviction, authorities said. Now he’s going back to prison.
Arlington NAACP vice president shot and killed while vacationing in Turks & Caicos in attack, police say
Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP's Arlington, Virginia, branch, was shot and killed Sunday while vacationing in Turks & Caicos to celebrate his 40th birthday, according to statements from the NAACP and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.
Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple killings appears in Florida court on unrelated charges
The man identified as a "person of interest" in the gruesome killings of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday.
Cold case update: 'Lady of the Dunes' identified nearly 50 years after killing
Authorities hope the woman's identity may help unravel one of Massachusetts' most famous unsolved murders.
Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead
The sheriff of Merced County in California says a baby girl and three other family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business two days ago have been found dead
FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple
When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park. Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI) On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.
The Mysterious Murder Victim Known as the 'Lady of the Dunes' Identified After Nearly 50 Years
Ruth Marie Terry from Tennessee was 37 at the time of her death according to the FBI Nearly 50 years after her body was found on the shores of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the "Lady of the Dunes" murder victim has been identified. In a press conference on Monday, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced the name of the murder victim: Ruth Marie Terry from Tennessee. She was 37 years old at the time of her death, according to Agent Bonavolonta. Terry was found dead in the dunes about a mile east...
WGME
Missing Florida boy, who was spotted in Maine, found in Canada
A 6-year-old Florida boy, who was missing for two months and was spotted in Maine, has been found in Canada. Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Peña Morales, who are the boy’s father and paternal grandmother, were taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The boy was...
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he’s scheduled to be executed next month.
Suspect fired over 80 rounds at Connecticut police officers, report finds
In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal. "Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send...
Comments / 0