Provincetown, MA

NBC News

Authorities are investigating an Iowa woman's claim that her father was a prolific serial killer

Authorities in Iowa are investigating a woman’s claim that her late father was a prolific serial killer who murdered dozens of people over decades. Fremont County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andrew Wake said his office is looking into allegations, first reported last week by Newsweek, that Donald Dean Studey buried the bodies around his property in Thurman, in southwest Iowa near the border with Nebraska.
THURMAN, IA
iheart.com

Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY

We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
NBC News

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
NewsWest 9

FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping

ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
ODESSA, TX
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

FBI Still Looking for Information About 1996 Murdered Couple

When they were murdered, Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans were on a hiking trip in Shenandoah National Park. Julianne Williams and Lollie Winans (Image courtesy of the FBI) On May 19th, 1996, twenty-four year old Julianne “Julie” Williams and twenty-six year old Laura “Lollie” Winans were a young couple passionate about the outdoors, embarking on their latest hike together in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. Julie and Lollie were both experienced hikers and skilled outdoor guides, having been on dozens of similar hikes. They had even led victims of sexual assault on hiking and camping trips as a therapeutic experience.
People

The Mysterious Murder Victim Known as the 'Lady of the Dunes' Identified After Nearly 50 Years

Ruth Marie Terry from Tennessee was 37 at the time of her death according to the FBI Nearly 50 years after her body was found on the shores of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the "Lady of the Dunes" murder victim has been identified.  In a press conference on Monday, FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta announced the name of the murder victim: Ruth Marie Terry from Tennessee. She was 37 years old at the time of her death, according to Agent Bonavolonta.   Terry was found dead in the dunes about a mile east...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WGME

Missing Florida boy, who was spotted in Maine, found in Canada

A 6-year-old Florida boy, who was missing for two months and was spotted in Maine, has been found in Canada. Jorge Gabriel Morales and Lilliam Peña Morales, who are the boy’s father and paternal grandmother, were taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The boy was...
FLORIDA STATE

