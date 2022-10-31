We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!

22 DAYS AGO