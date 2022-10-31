ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live

Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
90min

The best goals of the MLS Conference finals - ranked

The MLS Cup is set for Saturday, as LAFC hosts the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. The Union reached the Cup after triumphing 3-1 over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, while LAFC earned hosting rights when defeating Austin FC 3-0. These are the goals...
TEXAS STATE
90min

Austin FC qualifies for 2023 CONCACAF Champions League

Austin FC stands as the fifth and final MLS team to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. The team qualified to the international tournament after finishing in second place on the Western Conference table, with 56 points in 34 games and a record of 16W-10L-8D. The achievement comes in Austin FC’s third year in Major League Soccer, after debuting as an expansion team in 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
90min

Anton Tinnerholm confirms he's leaving NYCFC

Swedish right-back Anton Tinnerholm has confirmed he will not be returning to New York City FC for the 2023 season. Tinnerholm joined the Cityzens from Swedish giants Malmo in 2018, going on to make 135 appearances for the club in all competitions, lifting Campeones Cup and MLS Cup titles - though a heart-breaking ACL injury meant he missed the run to the latter in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent

A Manchester United player could be on his way out of Old Trafford after the upcoming World Cup claims his agent. The tournament could be a top opportunity for players to showcase their talent ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. Many of United’s stars as well as fringe players...
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1

Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: USA hosts for first time

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the United States' first World Cup on home soil. The first 14 editions...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Moriyasu targets World Cup quarters as Furuhashi, Osako miss out

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako out of his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, saying he had opted for players with “burning ambition” over experience at the finals this month. The Japanese...
90min

LAFC vs Philadelphia Union - MLS Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream

The 2022 season reaches its climax on Saturday as LAFC host the Philadelphia Union in the final of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Having already secured the Supporters' Shield title, LAFC have performed well to secure their MLS Cup debut, beating arch-rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 in the Western Conference Semi-Final before crushing Austin FC 3-0 last time out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Loanee tipped to challenge for Arsenal first-team after World Cup

Birmingham boss John Eustace has tipped Auston Trusty to challenge for a first team role at Arsenal, insisting that he deserves his World Cup place. The Gunners signed the defender early in 2022, whilst initially agreeing that hevwould stay with his former side on loan until the end of the term.
The Independent

Bruno Lage believes lack of Wolves striker was behind his second-season struggle

Former Wolves head coach Bruno Lage hopes the board at Molineux now realise the importance of a striker after detailing his regret at not being given enough time to turn around their fortunes.Lage was sacked by the Premier League club on October 2 and, while Steve Davis had been appointed interim boss for the remainder of 2022, ex-Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui is back in the frame to take the job.The dismissal of Lage occurred after a poor start to the new season for Wolves, who slipped into the bottom three after defeat at West Ham in the final...
90min

90min

