Marseille vs Tottenham Champions League result and final score after Hojbjerg goal and Son injury - live
Tottenham qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League after recovering from a woeful first-half performance to beat Marseille 2-1 and win its group on Tuesday.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored with the last kick of the game at Stade Velodrome for a goal that lifted Tottenham to the top of Group D above Eintracht Frankfurt, which had already clinched a 2-1 win at Sporting and was in first place until Hojbjerg’s goal.That goal also meant Marseille finished in last place and will have no involvement in European competition in the new year.The French team had to win to advance to...
The best goals of the MLS Conference finals - ranked
The MLS Cup is set for Saturday, as LAFC hosts the Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium. The Union reached the Cup after triumphing 3-1 over New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final, while LAFC earned hosting rights when defeating Austin FC 3-0. These are the goals...
Austin FC qualifies for 2023 CONCACAF Champions League
Austin FC stands as the fifth and final MLS team to qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League. The team qualified to the international tournament after finishing in second place on the Western Conference table, with 56 points in 34 games and a record of 16W-10L-8D. The achievement comes in Austin FC’s third year in Major League Soccer, after debuting as an expansion team in 2020.
Anton Tinnerholm confirms he's leaving NYCFC
Swedish right-back Anton Tinnerholm has confirmed he will not be returning to New York City FC for the 2023 season. Tinnerholm joined the Cityzens from Swedish giants Malmo in 2018, going on to make 135 appearances for the club in all competitions, lifting Campeones Cup and MLS Cup titles - though a heart-breaking ACL injury meant he missed the run to the latter in 2021.
Philadelphia Union vs NYCFC: MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final combined XI
A combined XI of Philadelphia Union and NYCFC players ahead of the two teams going head-to-head in the Eastern Conference Final.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent
A Manchester United player could be on his way out of Old Trafford after the upcoming World Cup claims his agent. The tournament could be a top opportunity for players to showcase their talent ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. Many of United’s stars as well as fringe players...
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
Robert Lewandowski 'expected' Barcelona struggles
Robert Lewandowski has urged patience as Barcelona struggle to regain their former glories.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: USA hosts for first time
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the United States' first World Cup on home soil. The first 14 editions...
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Moriyasu targets World Cup quarters as Furuhashi, Osako miss out
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and Vissel Kobe forward Yuya Osako out of his 26-man squad for the World Cup on Tuesday, saying he had opted for players with “burning ambition” over experience at the finals this month. The Japanese...
Bayern beats Inter 2-0 for perfect Champions League record
MUNICH (AP) — Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting extended his rich scoring form for Bayern Munich as the German champion beat Inter Milan 2-0 on Tuesday to complete the Champions League group stage with a perfect record of six wins. Both teams had already secured a spot in the last 16,...
Cursed? How the previous Supporters' Shield winners have fared at MLS Cup
LAFC moved another step closer to achieving their dream of completing a Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup double with a 3-0 win over Austin FC in Sunday's Western Conference Final. Incredibly, it's the first time the top overall team has gone all the way to MLS Cup since Toronto FC...
LAFC vs Philadelphia Union - MLS Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream
The 2022 season reaches its climax on Saturday as LAFC host the Philadelphia Union in the final of the MLS Cup Playoffs. Having already secured the Supporters' Shield title, LAFC have performed well to secure their MLS Cup debut, beating arch-rivals LA Galaxy 3-2 in the Western Conference Semi-Final before crushing Austin FC 3-0 last time out.
Yardbarker
Loanee tipped to challenge for Arsenal first-team after World Cup
Birmingham boss John Eustace has tipped Auston Trusty to challenge for a first team role at Arsenal, insisting that he deserves his World Cup place. The Gunners signed the defender early in 2022, whilst initially agreeing that hevwould stay with his former side on loan until the end of the term.
Hany Mukhtar focused on delivering trophies for Nashville SC after winning MVP award
MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar has insisted his focus is now on securing team honors with Nashville SC. Mukhtar has enjoyed great success since arriving Stateside in 2020, scoring 50 goals and providing 21 primary assists in 88 appearances across all competitions, helping Nashville qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in each of their three seasons so far.
Bruno Lage believes lack of Wolves striker was behind his second-season struggle
Former Wolves head coach Bruno Lage hopes the board at Molineux now realise the importance of a striker after detailing his regret at not being given enough time to turn around their fortunes.Lage was sacked by the Premier League club on October 2 and, while Steve Davis had been appointed interim boss for the remainder of 2022, ex-Spanish national team manager Julen Lopetegui is back in the frame to take the job.The dismissal of Lage occurred after a poor start to the new season for Wolves, who slipped into the bottom three after defeat at West Ham in the final...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Had Three Occasions Where We Could’ve Opened The Scoring Against Bayern Munich Before Going Behind”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team had some good chances to open up the scoring in their Champions League group stage loss to Bayern Munich this evening before they ultimately conceded. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, the coach noted that his team had some...
When is the 2022/23 Europa League knockout playoffs draw?
All the information regarding the draw for the 2022/23 Europa League knockout playoffs.
Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain - Champions League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Juventus and PSG team news and predictions ahead of their Champions League clash.
90min
