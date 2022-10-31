ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Eden Prairie Local News

‘The Doll’ returns to Cummins-Phipps-Grill house

A makeshift theater was set up in the parlor of the historic Cummins-Phipps-Grill house earlier this month by the Eden Prairie Historical Society.  People sat quietly in folding chairs, their eyes focused on the small screen playing the short horror movie “The Doll.”  On a dark and still night outside, the movie’s ominous music seemed [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size

An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hiker rescued after falling from Red Wing walking trail

RED WING, Minn. -- Emergency responders rescued a hiker Tuesday who fell down an embankment on a walking trail in Red Wing.The Red Wings Fire Department says it was dispatched to He Mni Can-Barn Bluff at 2:04 p.m. for a hiker who fell.Responders located the hiker and extricated him back up the bluff to a safe location.The hiker was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems and is said to be in good condition.
RED WING, MN
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Stunning Lake Views in This $4.25M Mid-century Modern House in Excelsior, MN

The House in Excelsior offers formal dining room along with unique built-in breakfast bar just off the kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 2605 Maple Ridge Ln, Excelsior, Minnesota; offering 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with 5,171 square feet of living spaces. Call Elizabeth C Ulrich – Compass – (Phone: 612.964.7184) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Excelsior.
EXCELSIOR, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Local woodworker is at bat

When Eden Prairie resident Dan Little took a swing at making wooden bats, it was a hit. He’s now made approximately 200 of the bats, which he sells through his website apexbats.com. Both of Little’s kids, 12- and 14-year-old boys, play baseball, and Dan has found whittling to be a way to keep his hands [...]
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Offering Tremendous Entertaining & Living Spaces, This One-of-a-Kind Home Asks for $3,995,000 in Edina, MN

The Home in Edina is an entertainer’s dream with amenities such as a wet bar, wine cellar, theater room, now available for sale. This home located at 5504 Schaefer Rd, Edina, Minnesota; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,141 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie R Regan – Lakes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 952.500.1939) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Edina.
EDINA, MN
natureworldnews.com

Emerald Ash Borers Strike Again, Minnesota’s Hennepin County Ash Trees Take the Hit

Foresters predict that the emerald ash borers' infestations in the Hennepin County suburbs of Minnesota will decimate 1 million ash trees from the county within a decade. In the last eight years, just Brooklyn Park has planted 2,000 trees of various species, barely catching up with the 1,600 ash trees removed. Even though the city only recently found its first disease-ridden ash trees in a wooded area, Plymouth had already lost several thousand ash trees this year.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bethel University News

Bethel University Foundation Announces 2022 Strategic Growth Award Recipients

The Bethel University Foundation, an independent nonprofit that partners with the university, awarded $146,380 to four initiatives dedicated to growing enrollment and driving the affordability of the Bethel education. Over the summer, the Bethel University Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Strategic Growth Awards. “Through Strategic Growth Award projects,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis crews working to prevent repeat of St. Louis Park water main crisis

MINNEAPOLIS -- What does it take to make normal happen?CBS News Minnesota is digging in - literally - to get answers about aging infrastructure and what's being done to prevent the next water main crisis like the two breaks that flooded dozens of homes in St. Louis Park."A water main break is the worst case for cities and engineers and homeowners," Michelle Stockness, a civil engineering consultant, explained to WCCO. "No one wants that. Just like the plumbing in your house and bad things happen, nobody wants that."The City of Saint Louis Park declined several requests for follow-up interviews and tours...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

ISM performs ‘War of the Worlds’ on Nov. 3 and 4

The alien invasion is upon us. Thespians at the International School of Minnesota (ISM) are aiming to transport and terrify audiences with their dramatic interpretation of Orson Welles’ 1938 broadcast “The War of the Worlds” and how it frightened the listening public. Shows will be at 6 p.m. in the Eden Prairie school’s auditorium on [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Penzel helped guide rapid EP growth

They sometimes called him The Bürgermeister – which translates to “town master,” or mayor – as a nod to Wolfgang Penzel’s Eden Prairie elected role and his German heritage. “I used it affectionately and humorously,” recalled Dean Edstrom, who served on the Eden Prairie City Council when Penzel was mayor. “He was a really good [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
