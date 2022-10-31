ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Continuing Hunt for Yield With the Person Behind the Largest Actively-Managed ETF in the World

By Bob Pisani,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects

Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
PYMNTS

LendingClub’s Digital Bank Deposits Soar 80% as Interest Rates Rise

LendingClub’s latest results, in the words of CEO Scott Sanborn, tell a story of “two halves” of 2022 as interest rates continue to soar:. The first half was marked by strong demand by investors for the company’s loans, driving marketplace revenue. The second half is and will be marked by a “rapidly changing rate environment temporarily affecting investor loan demand.”
The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike

Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’

Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, AMD, Google, Proshares UltraPro QQQ: Cybertruck, Earnings And Other Buzz Pull Retail Investors

Major Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors and traders braced for policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Better-than-expected jobs data also means the central bank has more leeway to carry on with its aggressive policy. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention.
Kiplinger

4 Strategies That Work in a Bear Market

There are countless reasons to feel disappointed when your 401(k) statement is showing how much money you’ve lost over the last 30 days. A typical portfolio that’s invested in a mix of stocks, bonds, real estate and cash is likely to be down 17% or more from last year right about now. When you see losses like that in black and white, it might seem insane not to contemplate taking at least some money out of the market. But hold on.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance

Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Nov. 2 daily chart alert - Bulls holding slight edge, but...

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The recent sideways trading action on the daily chart, or pause, is not bearish--yet. A fledgling price uptrend is still in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage but need to show fresh power soon to keep it. Stay tuned!
Money

The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began

Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.

