Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Continuing Hunt for Yield With the Person Behind the Largest Actively-Managed ETF in the World

How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin – The Must-Have Crypto Expected To Compete With The Sky-High Value Of Bitcoin And Polygon Tokens
There has been a rollercoaster effect with Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the newest meme token on the coin market. Big Eyes’ native token, BIG, is currently making its presence felt within the crypto community during its presale period. The Big Eyes project team has raised about $9 million from...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts 825% Rally for Top Ethereum (ETH) Competitor on Back of Rapid Adoption
A popular crypto analyst is predicting an exponential rally for one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that the rapid adoption of smart contract platform Solana could be the fuel that sends SOL back to its all-time high of $259.65.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
LendingClub’s Digital Bank Deposits Soar 80% as Interest Rates Rise
LendingClub’s latest results, in the words of CEO Scott Sanborn, tell a story of “two halves” of 2022 as interest rates continue to soar:. The first half was marked by strong demand by investors for the company’s loans, driving marketplace revenue. The second half is and will be marked by a “rapidly changing rate environment temporarily affecting investor loan demand.”
Cathie Wood Trims DraftKings Stake And Buys Nearly $4M In This Bitcoin-Linked Stock
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 65,000 shares of Jack Dorsey-owned Block Inc SQ at an estimated valuation of over $3.9 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done through three different ETFs. Block is a major cryptocurrency-based stock holding in Wood’s portfolio, with the company...
Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike
Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Says Bitcoin ‘May Be Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. “It’s little surprise that a relatively new asset that had skyrocketed has declined due to the rapid pace of Federal Reserve tightening in 2022, but Bitcoin is showing signs of bottoming and divergent strength in 4Q. The lowest-ever crypto volatility vs. the Bloomberg Commodity Index may portend better performance for Bitcoin…
CNBC
Bitcoin rises as Fed hints at policy shift, and BitDeer delays Wall Street debut: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Callie Cox of eToro discusses macro pressures weighing on crypto investors.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, Google, Proshares UltraPro QQQ: Cybertruck, Earnings And Other Buzz Pull Retail Investors
Major Wall Street indices ended lower on Tuesday as investors and traders braced for policy moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Better-than-expected jobs data also means the central bank has more leeway to carry on with its aggressive policy. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose 437,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of September, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum May Have the Single Most Bullish Price Chart in the World, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one Ethereum (ETH) chart is flashing a strong bullish signal. Pal tells his 983,800 Twitter followers that no other chart is more bullish than the ETH/Bitcoin (BTC) ratio, a closely watched measure of the price relationship between the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies.
4 Strategies That Work in a Bear Market
There are countless reasons to feel disappointed when your 401(k) statement is showing how much money you’ve lost over the last 30 days. A typical portfolio that’s invested in a mix of stocks, bonds, real estate and cash is likely to be down 17% or more from last year right about now. When you see losses like that in black and white, it might seem insane not to contemplate taking at least some money out of the market. But hold on.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming. U.S. Treasury yields...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 2 daily chart alert - Bulls holding slight edge, but...
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The recent sideways trading action on the daily chart, or pause, is not bearish--yet. A fledgling price uptrend is still in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage but need to show fresh power soon to keep it. Stay tuned!
The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began
Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
