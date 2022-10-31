Read full article on original website
Related
Community concerns for students as Metro crackdown begins
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Metro Transit Police is set to crack down on fare evaders to stop the system from bleeding money from those who don’t pay. There are concerns among some that students who use the system to get to and from school might end up violating the policy and face fines […]
Progressive Rail Roading
TTC reaches 33 billion rides since 1921 launch
The Toronto Transit Commission announced last week it hit a milestone of 33 billion rides on its overall transit system since its inception in 1921. The commission logged 1 billion riders in just over three years — most of that time during the pandemic — since it surpassed 32 billion riders in mid-2019.
Tourists are about to have an easier way in and out of DC
(CNN) — Travelers heading into or out of the District of Columbia via Washington Dulles International Airport will have something extra to be thankful for this November. A long-awaited final extension of the Metro's Silver Line will connect the Virginia airport directly to the heart of the DC tourist zone with station stops such as L'Enfant Plaza near the National Mall.
