ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor

Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'

Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella

Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
E! News

Why Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Predict Kids Will Be "Shocked" By Halloween Costumes

Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Sometimes impressing kids can feel like walking a tightrope. Just ask Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who both soared above and beyond when they dressed up as Cirque du Soleil performers for Halloween. And although the audience and crew were amazed with their attire, the pair predict their kids will have quite a few thoughts.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'

Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy