Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Related
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving NBC? Why She’s Been Missing From the ‘Today' Show
If you’re a regular viewer of the Today show, you’ve likely seen Dylan Dreyer on your screen as you enjoy your morning coffee. The meteorologist and co-host of the news program’s third hour has been with Today since 2012. While most people tune in to see Dylan’s...
Today’s Al Roker snaps at show guest after he appears to imply weatherman, 68, is old enough ‘for a home’
TODAY’S Al Roker has snapped at one of the show’s guests after the visitor seemed to imply the weather is old enough to be in a “home.”. The 68-year-old host has used his well-known humor to hit back at the notion. The Today hosts had on drink...
'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor
Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
Today’s Al Roker shocks co-hosts as he loudly yells in the middle of co-host Carson Daly’s report in strange live moment
THE TODAY Show meteorologist Al Roker has shocked his co-hosts as he shouted loudly during Carson Daly's report. The co-hosts talked about the new Christmas Story sequel, and Al shouted an iconic line from the first film. On Wednesday's show, during the POPStart segment, Carson aired a preview for A...
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'
Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Pop Star Glitch! Katy Perry Fans Shade Her For Makeup Malfunction During Vegas Show
Katy Perry's fans are throwing a bit of shade her way. In a TikTok from the pop star's Las Vegas show on Monday, October 24, Perry seemed to have trouble opening her eyes as it appeared some eyelash glue stuck her lids together, but some social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the onstage mishap.
Today’s Hoda Kotb apologizes as she goes off script with guest as Savannah Guthrie asks if there was a ‘memo’
TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb has apologized to her co-hosts after going a little off script during Friday’s broadcast. The 58-year-old’s actions have caused Savannah Guthrie to wonder if there was a “memo” about it all. During Friday’s show, hosts Hoda, Savannah, and Craig Melvin all...
Today fans go wild after favorite host finally returns to morning show after months away from TV
THE Today show has welcomed back a fan-favorite host Carson Daly after a months-long hiatus from the news desk. Carson made his long-awaited return after suffering from complications due to a back injury. The TV personality appeared on the Today show on Tuesday to the delight of his co-stars and...
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic throwback photo with her superstar husband Blake Shelton.
Today’s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker mock Craig Melvin after host makes awkward comment on live TV
TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker have had some fun teasing their co-host, Craig Melvin, after he made an awkward comment during Tuesday’s broadcast. Craig has had to sit back and take it after his colleagues decided to mock him over an opinion he shared during a segment on the death of GIFs.
Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
Andy Cohen and Son Ben Dress Like Skeletons as Daughter Lucy Makes Halloween Debut as Cinderella
Andy Cohen is celebrating his first Halloween as a father of two to daughter Lucy, 6 months, and son Benjamin, 3 Andy Cohen is loving Halloween as a father of two! The Radio Andy host, 54, stepped out to enjoy trick or treating with his two kids, daughter Lucy Eve, 6 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3, on Monday, sharing photos from the night on Instagram. The family of three celebrated the special holiday in New York City, with Cohen and Ben wearing matching skeleton jumpsuits as they walked hand-in-hand...
ETOnline.com
Carson Daly Says He's 'Bummed' About Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Carson Daly is bummed about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. ET spoke with the Today show host during their Halloween celebration on Monday, and he opened up about the recent news that season 22 of the NBC singing competition will be Shelton's last on the show. "I hate it," Daly...
Why Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Predict Kids Will Be "Shocked" By Halloween Costumes
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Sometimes impressing kids can feel like walking a tightrope. Just ask Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who both soared above and beyond when they dressed up as Cirque du Soleil performers for Halloween. And although the audience and crew were amazed with their attire, the pair predict their kids will have quite a few thoughts.
womansday.com
'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Confronted Blake Shelton About Adam Levine, Per Sources
Though Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice next year, there's gossip that his wife Gwen Stefani is already asking him to walk away from one of his show connections — namely, former Voice coach Adam Levine. On September 19, The Voice returned to NBC with season 22 featuring Blake,...
Heidi Klum Dresses as a Giant Worm for Halloween 2022 at Annual Celebration: Costume Photos
It’s officially Heidiween! Heidi Klum once again threw her annual Halloween party — and her 2022 costume was one for the record books. The model, 49, dressed as a worm at her New York City bash on Monday, October 31. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple 🍎," […]
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
Gwen Stefani 'Feels Sorry' For Fans Of 'The Voice' After Blake Shelton Reveals He's Leaving TV Series: 'He's Brought So Much Joy'
Gwen Stefani understands what fans of The Voice are going through after her husband, Blake Shelton, announced he would be exiting the show. "He's brought so much joy. He's so talented," the blonde beauty, 53, said. "I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he's gonna be gone.""It's so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn't ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake's gonna be," she added. "I'm just so proud of him," she continued. GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS...
Comments / 0